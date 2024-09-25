Jack Miller delivers verdict on last-lap battle with Johann Zarco in Misano

Enea Bastianini’s pass on Jorge Martin wasn’t the only contentious moment of racing at the Emilia-Romagna MotoGP.

Jack Miller and Johann Zarco clashed in similar fashion, also on the last lap at Misano.

LCR Honda’s Zarco overtook KTM’s Miller as they battled to finish 15th.

Bastianini’s race-winning manoeuvre against Martin stole all the attention - it was not even deemed worthy of investigation by the MotoGP stewards.

Martin, and even Marc Marquez, claimed Bastianini was in the wrong for his aggressive move.

But Miller insists there was no wrongdoing in Bastianini and Martin’s squabble, or his own battle against Zarco.

"It was a pure race situation – last lap and a battle,” Miller was quoted by Speedweek.

“If you look at Zarco against me on the last lap in Turn 14 or at Diggia against me in the same corner – that's racing!

“The problem with these bikes is that you can't overtake without touching an opponent.

“Unless you make a crazy setup with which you can then brake into the corners like an idiot. It's good that both stayed on the bike."

Miller initially made up eight places at the Emilia Romagna MotoGP, after qualifying in 19th.

But both factory Hondas - Joan Mir and Luca Marini - found their way past Miller, before Zarco became the third Honda to dash past him.

Miller’s struggles on the KTM will come to an end at the conclusion of 2024, and he was not hugely involved in the Misano test when it came to developments for next year.

But Miller was able to finally confirm last weekend that he has found a new home for next season.

He will join Miguel Oliveira at the brand-new Pramac Yamaha project.

Until then, his difficulties on the KTM will be at the forefront of Miller’s mind.