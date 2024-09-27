Trackhouse provide update on Miguel Oliveira after "multiple fracture"

Miguel Oliveira was hospitalised after fracturing his wrist in opening practice for the 2024 Indonesian MotoGP.

Oliveira, winner of the inaugural 2022 Mandalika MotoGP, suffered a big highside at the Turn 3-4 double left during the middle stages of a dusty and slippery FP1 session.

After being flung down the track, the Portuguese rider came to a rest sitting upright on the outside kerbing. Oliveira was then placed on a stretcher by marshals before being checked by medics.

Trackhouse later confirmed: "After crashing mid-session, Miguel was transferred to the circuit medical center for checks where it was established that his right wrist was fractured.

"He was then flown, by helicopter, to the hospital in Mataram (Lombok) for a CT scan which highlighted that Miguel suffered a multiple fracture of the radius bone.

"The fracture has been successfully stabilized and Miguel is alert and will fly back to Portugal for a surgical consultation.

"Further information will be published when available and in the meantime everyone at Trackhouse Racing wishes Miguel a speedy recovery."

The fracture means Oliveira is set to miss the rest of this weekend and is a major doubt for next weekend's Japanese MotoGP.

Although Oliveira was the only rider to crash in the premier class this morning, plenty of others were caught out in the previous Moto2 and Moto3 sessions, including Moto3 title leader David Alonso.

Team-mate Raul Fernandez was 20th fastest in FP1, with Maverick Vinales the leading Aprilia in second place.

Enea Bastianini then topped the second practice session.