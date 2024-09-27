Trackhouse provide update on Miguel Oliveira after "multiple fracture"

Miguel Oliveira diagnosed with a fracture of the right wrist after FP1 highside.

Miguel Oliveira
Miguel Oliveira

Miguel Oliveira was hospitalised after fracturing his wrist in opening practice for the 2024 Indonesian MotoGP.

Oliveira, winner of the inaugural 2022 Mandalika MotoGP, suffered a big highside at the Turn 3-4 double left during the middle stages of a dusty and slippery FP1 session.

After being flung down the track, the Portuguese rider came to a rest sitting upright on the outside kerbing. Oliveira was then placed on a stretcher by marshals before being checked by medics.

Trackhouse later confirmed: "After crashing mid-session, Miguel was transferred to the circuit medical center for checks where it was established that his right wrist was fractured. 

"He was then flown, by helicopter, to the hospital in Mataram (Lombok) for a CT scan which highlighted that Miguel suffered a multiple fracture of the radius bone. 

"The fracture has been successfully stabilized and Miguel is alert and will fly back to Portugal for a surgical consultation. 

"Further information will be published when available and in the meantime everyone at Trackhouse Racing wishes Miguel a speedy recovery."

The fracture means Oliveira is set to miss the rest of this weekend and is a major doubt for next weekend's Japanese MotoGP.

Although Oliveira was the only rider to crash in the premier class this morning, plenty of others were caught out in the previous Moto2 and Moto3 sessions, including Moto3 title leader David Alonso.

Team-mate Raul Fernandez was 20th fastest in FP1, with Maverick Vinales the leading Aprilia in second place.

Enea Bastianini then topped the second practice session.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
1h ago
Liam Lawson faces grid penalty on F1 return - here's why
Liam Lawson
Liam Lawson
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Honda riders set Q2 target after "cool" Indonesia MotoGP practice
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda, 2024 Indonesia MotoGP
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda, 2024 Indonesia MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Alex Rins admits to breathing troubles in Indonesia MotoGP practice
Alex Rins, Yamaha MotoGP team, 2024 Indonesia MotoGP
Alex Rins, Yamaha MotoGP team, 2024 Indonesia MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Fabio Quartararo outlines Yamaha’s top three priorities to improve M1
Fabio Quartararo
Fabio Quartararo
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Gigi Dall’Igna laughter as Marc Marquez taxis out-of-fuel Pecco Bagnaia to pits
Marquez, Bagnaia
Marquez, Bagnaia

More News

MotoGP
News
2h ago
Jack Miller reacts to “pain in the arse” moments in Mandalika practice
Jack Miller
Jack Miller
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Enea Bastianini identifies Mandalika weak point despite MotoGP lap record in practice
Enea Bastianini
Enea Bastianini
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Different aero for Jorge Martin - but he’s spotted one potential problem
Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Marc Marquez save: “With Ducati, the best one"
Marc Marquez, 2024 Indonesian MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2024 Indonesian MotoGP
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Francesco Bagnaia “relived the nightmare” of last year in Indonesia MotoGP practice
Pecco Bagnaia
Pecco Bagnaia