Gigi Dall’Igna laughter as Marc Marquez taxis out-of-fuel Pecco Bagnaia to pits

Marc Marquez explains why he assisted Pecco Bagnaia

Marquez, Bagnaia
Marquez, Bagnaia

At last, teamwork between Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia.

Friday practice at the Indonesian MotoGP featured a light-hearted moment which even Ducati management smiled at.

Bagnaia had run out of fuel, late in the session. He received a taxi back to the pits from none other than Marquez.

Gigi Dall’Igna was among the Ducati figures inside their garage smiling and chuckling at the unlikely alliance.

Bagnaia and Marquez will team up as factory Ducati teammates next season and their relationship is already under scrutiny, as they both squabble over the MotoGP championship.

But on Friday at Mandalika, with Bagnaia in difficulty, Marquez was happy to lend a helping hand.

“Finally,” joked Bagnaia.

“Thanks to him because I was suffering in the hot temperature, if he didn’t help me!

“Thanks to Marc. I will give a taxi patch to him!”

Marquez smiled: “He was in front of me. His bike stopped, due to fuel, I imagine.

“I know, as a rider, what is there when the bike stops and you sweat a lot.

“So I helped him back to the box, not because he’s my future teammate but because I was there.

“He is competition but, as soon as the chequered flag is finished, everything is fine.”

