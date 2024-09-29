Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin reject tension claims after Indonesian MotoGP

Both Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia have set the record straight on apparent tensions between the pair amid the 2024 MotoGP title battle in Indonesia.

Pramac rider Martin scored his third grand prix victory of the 2024 season on Sunday in Indonesia as he led every lap from pole.

With Francesco Bagnaia finishing third, Martin’s championship lead has extended to 21 points, having seen it cut to 12 after the sprint when he crashed out of the lead.

After the sprint, Bagnaia told the media that he felt Martin was going too fast into Turn 16 where he crashed, which was then spun into a ‘war of words’ between the pair when Martin was asked about those comments.

Martin's response of "it's really easy to speak when everything is going good" was seen as something of a dig at Bagnaia.

Then in parc ferme on Sunday after the grand prix, Martin looked initially like he was ignoring Bagnaia when the latter came to congratulate him, before the pair then embraced.

When asked about this moment, Bagnaia said in the post-race press conference: “I think he was close to having a fall for the heat when we were speaking in the parc ferme.

“There’s nothing between us. This morning in the rider parade what I said to him was just what I really said, what was the truth.

“I saw on the social media some spicy words, but there was nothing spicy. I was just considering he was faster than me in that corner.”

Martin confirmed that he didn’t instantly react to Bagnaia after the grand prix because he was physically drained and feels their relationship is fine.

“I was a bit tired,” he added.

“Sometimes he says something and then what arrives to me is different. But, for sure, it’s just jokes and the important thing I think is the relationship is good.”

Martin’s championship lead looked at one stage after the race like it might be cut to 17 as second-placed Pedro Acosta was being investigated for a possible tyre pressure infringement.

However, the stewards later cleared Acosta, saying the drop in pressure it picked up on its sensors was down to a leak from the wheel rim.