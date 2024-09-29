Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin reject tension claims after Indonesian MotoGP

Martin and Bagnaia respond to tension claims amid title fight

Jorge Martin, Pramac Ducati, Indonesia MotoGP 2024
Jorge Martin, Pramac Ducati, Indonesia MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose

Both Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia have set the record straight on apparent tensions between the pair amid the 2024 MotoGP title battle in Indonesia.

Pramac rider Martin scored his third grand prix victory of the 2024 season on Sunday in Indonesia as he led every lap from pole.

With Francesco Bagnaia finishing third, Martin’s championship lead has extended to 21 points, having seen it cut to 12 after the sprint when he crashed out of the lead.

After the sprint, Bagnaia told the media that he felt Martin was going too fast into Turn 16 where he crashed, which was then spun into a ‘war of words’ between the pair when Martin was asked about those comments.

Martin's response of "it's really easy to speak when everything is going good" was seen as something of a dig at Bagnaia.

Then in parc ferme on Sunday after the grand prix, Martin looked initially like he was ignoring Bagnaia when the latter came to congratulate him, before the pair then embraced.

When asked about this moment, Bagnaia said in the post-race press conference: “I think he was close to having a fall for the heat when we were speaking in the parc ferme.

“There’s nothing between us. This morning in the rider parade what I said to him was just what I really said, what was the truth.

“I saw on the social media some spicy words, but there was nothing spicy. I was just considering he was faster than me in that corner.”

Martin confirmed that he didn’t instantly react to Bagnaia after the grand prix because he was physically drained and feels their relationship is fine.

“I was a bit tired,” he added.

“Sometimes he says something and then what arrives to me is different. But, for sure, it’s just jokes and the important thing I think is the relationship is good.”

Martin’s championship lead looked at one stage after the race like it might be cut to 17 as second-placed Pedro Acosta was being investigated for a possible tyre pressure infringement.

However, the stewards later cleared Acosta, saying the drop in pressure it picked up on its sensors was down to a leak from the wheel rim.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

WSBK
News
8m ago
Alvaro Bautista hails “incredible” Toprak Razgatlioglu battle in Aragon WorldSBK Race 2
Alvaro Bautista leads Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alvaro Bautista leads Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit:…
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
55m ago
Marc Marquez told title hopes “disappear today” as engine catches fire
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
WSBK
News
1h ago
Update on injured Supersport rider Galang Hendra Pratama after red-flagged race
Galang Hendra
Galang Hendra
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Indonesian MotoGP rider ratings: 9/10 for Honda's star man
Johann Zarco
Johann Zarco
WSBK
Results
2h ago
Aragon World Superbike: New 2024 World Superbike Championship standings
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Aragon WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Aragon WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

More News

BSB
Results
3h ago
2024 British Superbikes: Donington Park (Showdown) - Race Results (2)
Glenn Irwin, BSB, 2024
Glenn Irwin, BSB, 2024
© Ian Hopgood Photography
F1
News
3h ago
“Back to reality” as Sergio Perez hit with “on his way out the door” verdict
Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez
WSBK
Results
4h ago
Aragon World Superbike Race 2 Results: Bautista out-paces Razgatlioglu
Alvaro Bautista, Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alvaro Bautista, Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold…
© Gold & Goose
WSBK
4h ago
Aragon World Superbike: Race 2 LIVE UPDATES
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Alvaro Bautista, Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Aragon WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Alvaro Bautista, Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Aragon WorldSBK…
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Francesco Bagnaia calls on Ducati to fix GP24 MotoGP start issues “as soon as possible”
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Indonesian GP 2024
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Indonesian GP 2024
© Gold and Goose