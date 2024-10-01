Pramac boss claims Jack Miller hasn’t shown “real value so far”

Pramac’s boss is backing Jack Miller to demonstrate his “real value” next year.

Miller was on the verge of losing his status as a MotoGP rider after being axed by KTM.

But he was rescued by an offer from Pramac Yamaha, the new satellite project which is moving across from Ducati.

It means Miller will reunite with Pramac, for whom he rode a Ducati.

Paolo Campinoti, the team owner, told TNT Sports: “Jack has always been in our heart. I am very happy that he’s coming back.

“He is a special guy. I think he didn’t show his real value so far.

“I hope we can see the real Jack next year.”

Campinoti named the traits that Miller will bring: “For sure, great experience.

“He rode for Honda, Ducati and KTM so he will be very helpful to develop the bike for our project.

“He is quite experienced even if he is quite young.

“He will bring joy and professionalism.”

Campinoti added: “In the team, the people who worked with him, everybody is happy to have him back.

“That is a good sign because sometimes there are riders where the team are not happy to have him back!

“Everybody is happy to have him back.”

Miller has endured a difficult two years since leaving Ducati and joining KTM.

The pace of Pedro Acosta meant that KTM squeezed Miller out of their plans, amid another frustrating run of form.

At the weekend in Indonesia, he accepted the blame for causing a four-rider pile-up.

But next year Miller’s experience of riding for multiple manufacturers could be important to the development of Yamaha’s new satellite team.