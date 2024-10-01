Pramac boss claims Jack Miller hasn’t shown “real value so far”

“I hope we can see the real Jack next year.”

Jack Miller
Jack Miller

Pramac’s boss is backing Jack Miller to demonstrate his “real value” next year.

Miller was on the verge of losing his status as a MotoGP rider after being axed by KTM.

But he was rescued by an offer from Pramac Yamaha, the new satellite project which is moving across from Ducati.

It means Miller will reunite with Pramac, for whom he rode a Ducati.

Paolo Campinoti, the team owner, told TNT Sports: “Jack has always been in our heart. I am very happy that he’s coming back.

“He is a special guy. I think he didn’t show his real value so far.

“I hope we can see the real Jack next year.”

Campinoti named the traits that Miller will bring: “For sure, great experience.

“He rode for Honda, Ducati and KTM so he will be very helpful to develop the bike for our project.

“He is quite experienced even if he is quite young.

“He will bring joy and professionalism.”

Campinoti added: “In the team, the people who worked with him, everybody is happy to have him back.

“That is a good sign because sometimes there are riders where the team are not happy to have him back!

“Everybody is happy to have him back.”

Miller has endured a difficult two years since leaving Ducati and joining KTM.

The pace of Pedro Acosta meant that KTM squeezed Miller out of their plans, amid another frustrating run of form.

At the weekend in Indonesia, he accepted the blame for causing a four-rider pile-up.

But next year Miller’s experience of riding for multiple manufacturers could be important to the development of Yamaha’s new satellite team.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
8h ago
F1’s most notorious foul mouth has his say on FIA swearing controversy
Guenther Steiner
Guenther Steiner
BSB
News
8h ago
Danny Buchan’s ominous ‘Job Centre’ and “I don’t bull****” hint over BSB stay
Danny Buchan
Danny Buchan
MotoGP
News
8h ago
Pramac boss claims Jack Miller hasn’t shown “real value so far”
Jack Miller
Jack Miller
BSB
News
8h ago
PBM boss credits Glenn Irwin: “People thought we couldn’t do it without Dad”
Glenn Irwin
Glenn Irwin
F1
News
9h ago
‘More difficult’ - Jackie Stewart weighs in on Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari switch
Lewis Hamilton and Sir Jackie Stewart at the British Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton and Sir Jackie Stewart at the British Grand Prix

More News

WSBK
News
10h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu “just thinking about winning the race” despite Estoril WorldSBK title chance
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Aragon WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Aragon WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
10h ago
Charles Leclerc “curious” to compare against Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc
Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc
MotoGP
News
12h ago
British Talent Cup rider confirmed for 2025 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup
Lucas Brown
Lucas Brown
BSB
News
12h ago
Ryan Vickers “retired out of the race” but still on the podium in Donington BSB Race 3
Ryan Vickers, 2024 Donington BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
Ryan Vickers, 2024 Donington BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
© Ian Hopgood Photography
F1
News
12h ago
‘I warned about this’ - Jos Verstappen continues Christian Horner feud
Jos Verstappen
Jos Verstappen