British Talent Cup rider confirmed for 2025 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup

Dorna confirm their selected rider to move into Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup

Lucas Brown
Lucas Brown

Lucas Brown will move from the British Talent Cup to the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup next season.

Brown was crowned champion of the British Talent Cup at Donington Park last weekend.

He is now the confirmed selected rider by Dorna to make a big step up.

Brown won the title at Donington representing SENCAT Talent Team / Mortimer Racing.

He held off competition from rivals Amanuel Brinton and Ryan Frost over the final three races of the competition.

Frost crashed out on the first lap of Race 1 leaving Brown with victory in sight.

Brown edged Filip Surowiak by 0.527 seconds.

Brown started Race 2 from pole position knowing a top-four finish would secure the championship.

But he dramatically crashed out, while Frost finished on the podium.

Brown needed to finish inside the top 14 in Race 3 to be confirmed as champion. But he was starting from 20th.

Frost won Race 3 but Brown finished P7 and secured the 2024 British Talent Cup title as a result.

