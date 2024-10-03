Jorge Martin: 2023 MotoGP title fight was “a nightmare, I didn’t enjoy it”

Jorge Martin has revealed that the mental pressure meant last year’s MotoGP title fight felt ‘like a nightmare’ and ‘difficult to manage’ even when he was winning races.

But the current world championship leader has made an ‘amazing step’ since and insists he’s enjoying himself ahead of the final five rounds, starting at Motegi this weekend.

“I sleep much better now. Last season was really difficult to manage for me,” Martin said on Thursday. “Maybe not here in Japan but more in Thailand and Malaysia it was really tough and also Valencia.

“I feel I’ve improved a lot in terms of the mental side. I worked a lot during all the season. I think I’ve done an amazing step, so I'm enjoying now. I enjoy being back on track and riding.

“Last season was the opposite. It was like a bad dream… A nightmare. Even if I was winning, I didn't enjoy it at all. But now I'm super happy. And I'm proud to be here.”

Martin was 18 points behind Francesco Bagnaia with five rounds to go last season, when he eventually lost out on the title to the Italian at the Valencia finale.

But in a role reversal, the Pramac Ducati rider takes a 21-point advantage over Bagnaia into this weekend.

“I don't feel desperate. I will give my 100%, as always. And I think I'm a different rider compared to last season,” Martin said. “Last season I felt super strong and maybe even faster than this season, but maybe now I’m more complete.



“For me it's a pleasure to be here again with Pecco… I think we've again been the best out of all the riders and let's see what we can achieve.”

Reflecting on chasing rather than leading, reigning double champion Bagnaia said:

“It looks exactly the same [as the end of last year], but from the opposite sides! I think with Jorge it’s nice to have a battle again. We always had fair battles, fair fights and fair respect between us.

“I think it will be in the same situation this season. It's nice to be fighting again like this - it could be nice to have a battle between us [on track] before the end of the season!

“But it's a continuation from last season, not a rematch and the best rider will win.

“We’ve both made mistakes, but Jorge was more constant compared to me. And for the next races we have to do a little step in terms of performance because we missed something in the last races.

“But I'm very happy to be here and fighting until the end with Jorge who I think is super strong.”