Valentino Rossi told “it doesn’t help now” to hammer Marc Marquez

Valentino Rossi has been told “it doesn’t help” to criticise Marc Marquez.

Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta has waded into the fallout of Rossi’s most recent tirade against Marquez.

Rossi reopened the wounds of 2015 in a podcast appearance where he stuck to his nine-year-old claim that Marquez conspired against him, and cost him the championship.

“I don't know, but I think it would be better to let it be,” Ezpeleta told AS.

“It's been a while. That was many years ago.

“It seemed good to me that Marc did not comment on his statements.

“Obviously, I'm not the one to tell Valentino what he has to do or not do, but I don't think it helps much to say that now.

“I have not spoken about that with Valentino and I have tremendous respect for him and great gratitude for what he has done for our sport.

“I think it is not necessary for me to say that, but if he believes it, let him say it.”

Marquez refused to be drawn into Rossi’s criticism when he was asked to respond.

MotoGP "better" with Marquez competitive

Marquez has returned to the championship picture this season since swapping Honda for Ducati.

His performances have earned him a promotion from Gresini to the factory team in 2025.

And he has won his first grands prix on Ducati machinery, which Ezpeleta insists benefits MotoGP as a whole.

“Last year was already quite fun, but obviously it is good that there are more contenders,” Ezpeleta said.

“Marquez is one of the figures in the history of the championship and if he is there, it is clear that it is better.”