Marquez, Bastianini out of the MotoGP title fight? Martin, Bagnaia respond…

“I will consider them until mathematically it will be impossible. But..."

Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin 2024 Japanese MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin 2024 Japanese MotoGP

Is the 2024 MotoGP world championship now a direct duel between Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia over the remaining five rounds?

That was the question put to the title leaders, currently separated by 21 points in the Pramac rider’s favour, at Motegi in Japan on Thursday.

Enea Bastianini and Marc Marquez were also seen as outside contenders until last Sunday’s Mandalika race, where a costly crash and engine failure left the pair 75 and 78 points, respectively, from the top.

With just 185 points still to play for, they would need bad luck to strike both Martin and Bagnaia.

But in a season that has already seen Martin and Bagnaia suffer a combined 11 non-scores in 30 races, stranger things have happened.

“For sure Mandalika was a really intense weekend after me crashing on Saturday and then Enea and Marc out of the race on Sunday,” Martin said. “For me it's been a long time since I think that it'll be Pecco and me for the title.

“It's still five races, so there’s still a chance for them. They can do it for sure. I anybody can do it, it's them. But I feel it's quite difficult at the moment.

“So I feel it's more about Pecco and me.

“For me, it's a pleasure to be able to fight with a champion like Pecco, like Marc, an amazing rider like Enea. And let's see what happens.

“I think they have chances. But for sure it's quite difficult [for them].”

Bagnaia, who clinched his second MotoGP title in a Valencia finale showdown with Martin last season, agreed.

“From the start of the season, more or less, we [Jorge and I] have been making the difference between all the rest,” Bagnaia said. “It's true that until mathematically it will be impossible for Enea and Marc to be champions we have to consider them.

“We know perfectly, me and Jorge, how easy it is to have a mistake, to have a crash this season. So it's something that can change quickly.

“I will consider them until mathematically it will be impossible. But it's also true that from halfway through the season we are the two that are leading the races, leading the sessions.

“So I think until Valencia it will be like this.”
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
2h ago
Marc Marquez? "The advice he gave me was..."
David Alonso and Marc Marquez
David Alonso and Marc Marquez
F1
News
3h ago
James Vowles claims Williams will have “best driver line up on the grid” in F1 2025
Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz
Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz
RR
News
3h ago
New Isle of Man TT winner: “You can’t afford a lapse or the worst could happen”
Dunlop, Todd, Hickman
Dunlop, Todd, Hickman
F1
News
4h ago
Red Bull owning two F1 teams receives fresh criticism after “weird” fastest lap drama
Red Bull and RB on track at Silverstone
Red Bull and RB on track at Silverstone
F1
News
5h ago
Christian Horner details key Daniel Ricciardo “influence” on Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo
Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo

More News

MotoGP
News
5h ago
How to watch Japanese MotoGP: Live stream here
Fabio Quartararo
Fabio Quartararo
BSB
News
6h ago
“I definitely shouldn’t have come back when I did” - Andrew Irwin on injury hit 2024 BSB season
Andrew Irwin, 2024 Donington BSB. - Ian Hopgood Photography.
Andrew Irwin, 2024 Donington BSB. - Ian Hopgood Photography.
© Ian Hopgood Photography
F1
News
6h ago
Ex-F1 driver baffled ‘polished’ Yuki Tsunoda is ‘overlooked every time’ by Red Bull
Yuki Tsunoda
Yuki Tsunoda
MotoGP
News
6h ago
EXCLUSIVE: Is this Japan’s next MotoGP superstar?
Ai Ogura
Ai Ogura
MotoGP
News
6h ago
Takaaki Nakagami: Nothing changes for “sad” MotoGP home farewell
Takaaki Nakagami,
Takaaki Nakagami,