I denied Valentino Rossi his final MotoGP podium - “He dreams of it”

Joan Mir thinks that Valentino Rossi still rues his overtake at Misano four years ago.

Suzuki’s Mir edged past Yamaha’s Rossi at the 2020 San Marino MotoGP to deny the legend what would have been his last ever podium.

Mir would claim the championship in that season, while Rossi would never again stand on a premier class podium.

“It was really a key point in my career,” Mir told MOW Mag.

“I remained in eighth position for half the race, then I started to lap hard and catch up on the leading group, made up of Bagnaia, Morbidelli and Valentino.

“I made several overtakes, which is not easy in Misano.

“I remember that in the end I was fourth, I saw Valentino near the last lap, at that moment I had a confidence inside me that made me think I could overtake anyone.

“Obviously I would have done the same overtaking with another rider.

“A nice manoeuvre, clean, in my style, with which I opened a fundamental streak of six podiums in seven races."

Mir’s MotoGP career has declined since his heyday of 2020, with a move to Honda resulting in a downturn of results.

He admits he still dreams of passing Rossi at Misano.

“Yes, absolutely, even that particular moment,” he said.

“But I think Valentino also dreams of it, because it would have been his last podium, at Misano, together with the Academy guys.

Rossi’s career ended with 199 MotoGP podiums after Mir denied him a 200th.

“Man, 200 podiums, what a deal. Good, come on, at least for me it was nice,” he smiled.

Mir’s ambitions have nosedived since his Suzuki days due to his Honda’s difficulties.

He said about changing his riding style: "It was very complex, because my style was effective for Suzuki and for all the bikes I raced with in the other categories.

“With Honda it was a bit of a first time. You can adapt, meet the specific needs of the bike, which I already think I have done.

“But it's of little use when you don't have grip at the rear, when the bike is always sliding, when you pick up out of corners and see that others go twice as fast as you.

“For example, with the Suzuki I controlled the throttle very well, I was able to manage the spin, so I arrived at the end of the race with the fresher tyre than the others, which allowed me to make some good comebacks.

“Damn, I can't do it with the Honda because the tyre slips from the first laps, wearing out immediately.”

Mir will stay at Honda next season, alongside Luca Marini. Romano Albesiano will leave Aprilia to take over the technical department at Honda.