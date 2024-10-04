Jorge Martin “had issues with the bike trying to do everything” in Japan MotoGP practice

“This afternoon was actually more complicated than expected…”

Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin

MotoGP championship leader Jorge Martin says Friday practice at the Japanese Grand Prix was “complicated” because he was “having some issues with the bike trying to do everything”.

The Pramac rider featured prominently on the timesheets in both sessions at Motegi on Friday, with Martin second in the damp FP1 and third overall at the end of second practice.

However, Martin says he was “struggling a lot” with the front feeling on GP24 Ducati and seemingly tyre wear as well over his long runs.

“Well, was a strange day because of the weather forecast,” he said.

“After the morning with the slicks and these rain drops was difficult.

“Then this afternoon was actually more complicated than expected.

“I started quite well but then was having some issues with the bike trying to do everything.

“I was struggling a lot with the front feeling, and also the rear was dropping a lot.

“So, we need to work quite hard for maybe not tomorrow, because it seems like it will rain. But for Sunday, we need to make a big step.”

Martin says he tried a different set-up to normal on Friday as he tried to improve braking performance at the stop-and-go Motegi layout.

But this didn’t yield the gains he’d hoped and says he will likely return to his “standard” settings for the rest of the weekend.

“I think we didn’t find what I’m looking for,” he said.

“We were working on trying to be a bit more competitive on braking because here it’s important.

“But I wasn’t feeling really good in cornering and in the middle of the corner.

“I think we will go back to a standard [setting], which is a set-up that normally works, and from that point we will try to work in another way.”

Pramac team-mate Franco Morbidelli will face Q1 in qualifying on Saturday morning after ending Friday 13th fastest.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
51m ago
Explained: Why KTM struggles weren’t Francesco Guidotti’s fault
Francesco Guidotti
Francesco Guidotti
WSBK
News
1h ago
Surprise immediate rider change at MV Agusta in World Supersport
Bahattin Sofuoglu
Bahattin Sofuoglu
MotoGP
Feature
1h ago
Lap time analysis: How concerning is the KTM threat to Ducati?
Brad Binder
Brad Binder
F1
News
1h ago
Toto Wolff puts a pause on Max Verstappen “flirting” over possible Mercedes move
Toto Wolff
Toto Wolff
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Enea Bastianini explains cause of crash in Japanese MotoGP practice
Enea Bastianini
Enea Bastianini

More News

MotoGP
News
2h ago
Yamaha bemoan “something not working” as a “big problem” is identified
Alex Rins
Alex Rins
F1
News
2h ago
No more iconic Rolex crown shots as F1 announce deal which could be worth over $1 billion
Iconic Rolex shots
Iconic Rolex shots
MotoGP
Feature
2h ago
The complete 2025 MotoGP rider line-up
Francesco Bagnaia
Francesco Bagnaia
F1
Feature
2h ago
Five career choices Daniel Ricciardo could make after F1 axe
Daniel Ricciardo
Daniel Ricciardo
F1
News
2h ago
2025 F1 driver line-up: Who is confirmed and rumoured for 2025 grid?
Kimi Antonelli
Kimi Antonelli