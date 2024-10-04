Explained: Why KTM struggles weren’t Francesco Guidotti’s fault

Questions arise about outgoing boss' culpability for KTM's competitiveness

Francesco Guidotti
Francesco Guidotti

KTM delivered a hugely-encouraging day in practice for the Japanese MotoGP having announced their change of team boss.

Francesco Guidotti will be replaced by Aki Ajo in 2025 - a major change in a season which has not lived up to expectation for the ambitious manufacturer.

Brad Binder then went fastest in Friday practice at Motegi to keep KTM in the spotlight.

Guidotti insisted “I can’t see any drama” yet some within the paddock have criticised KTM for getting rid of him.

TNT Sports’ Michael Laverty explained how a MotoGP team boss is not responsible for the bike’s performance.

“Essentially, they usually aren’t part of the technical process,” Laverty said.

“That befalls the technical director of the team, the test team and the engineers.

“So Francesco’s job has been to pull the crew together.

“On each side of the garage you’ve got two separate teams. The crew chiefs for Brad and Jack Miller are in charge of their units, then Francesco pulls the data together and creates a team-like environment.

“He creates harmony, gets the conversations between the engineers and the back-room staff.

“His job is to communicate with the outside world, the public, and he does it so well.

“As a focal point, that’s his job, to organise the race weekends, to plan them, to create structure. I think he has ticked those boxes.”

'A little dig at KTM...'

Factory KTM rider Miller previously claimed it was “bullshit” to suggest Guidotti was to blame for their bike’s competitiveness lacking behind Ducati and, sometimes, Aprilia.

Miller added: “Francesco is a fantastic team leader in terms of what he's done with Pramac, putting them basically in the position that they're in now. And I think given the right tools, he could have done the same job at KTM.”

TNT Sports’ commentator Gavin Emmett reacted to Miller’s words: “There was a little dig at KTM… I am not sure what he could mean.”

Bjorn Estment, who works in Binder’s inside-circle, added: “Francesco is a great guy, since I arrived he’s been good to me. He has done a great job.

“He’s well renowned in the paddock even from days gone by when I watched on TV. He’s always smiling, everyone gets on with him.

“The sport is always evolving and sometimes hard decisions are taken. Whoever gets Francesco will be lucky.”

Laverty added: “This year, Ducati have upped their games and found three tenths that nobody anticipated was out there.

“With the new Michelin tyre they can get traction from it. KTM seem to get chatter with it, Honda likewise.

“It’s tough for KTM because they had so many years in progress and it feels like they’ve taken a step back, not as strong as they were a year ago.

“That’s difficult for the powers-that-be, to answer why you haven’t delivered the same results as one year ago.

2I liken it to a football team who blames the manager. Francesco’s head was on the chopping block and they dropped the guillotine.”

Pedro Acosta is fifth in the MotoGP standings, and Binder sixth, heading into the Japanese MotoGP - meaning KTM have the top two non-Ducati riders.

However, the manufacturer has failed to mount a championship challenge this year.

