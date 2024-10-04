Future teammates Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi react to new Aprilia tech boss

Aprilia signing Fabiano Sterlacchini as technical director for the 2025 MotoGP season is a “big change” seen as necessary for the Italian manufacturer.

Sterlacchini previously served 17 years with Ducati and held the role of technical director before departing for KTM in 2021.

Earlier this year, KTM confirmed Sterlacchini had parted ways with the Austrian manufacturer and was reported in the summer as being in advanced talks with Honda.

However, on Friday at the Japanese Grand Prix, Aprilia announced it had signed Sterlacchini to replace Honda-bound Romano Albesiano as its technical director.

Jorge Martin, who joins Aprilia next year, hasn’t had experience of working with Sterlacchini but praised his signing.

“So, I don’t know what to say,” he said.

“We will wait till Valencia and then I will start working with Fabiano. It seems like everybody is really motivated by that change, so I’m really happy that they did it.

“But we will see after Valencia. I didn’t work with him. For sure he did a great job at KTM. He’s really experienced at Ducati and KTM. So, I think the knowhow will be really good for Aprilia.”

Martin’s future team-mate Marco Bezzecchi added: “I never had the possibility to speak to him in person.

“Anyway, I know he’s a very, very nice engineer and he made some very nice work in Ducati, but also KTM.

“So, I’m happy for them, I’m happy for him to join the project. I know it’s something that right now that is in my mind completely.

“So, I don’t know if my opinion is very good right now because I’m very focused on what I’m doing right now.

“Anyway, for me it’s good news. I think they are really charged, and they want to improve and fight for good positions.

“They are very motivated and for me this is positive. So, I will try to arrive with that motivation.”

Current factory Aprilia rider Aleix Espargaro, who will join Honda as a test rider, says Albesiano will be a “big loss” to the Noale brand - but notes that “needs a big change”, and Sterlacchini is the “big boost” it needs.

“Obviously it’s a big loss, because I think with more time, with more perspective we’ll give more credit to what Romano has achieved in his time with Aprilia,” he said.

“The journey has been amazing. So, hats off for his job. But I think also Aprilia needs a big change.

“It’s a big boost for everyone at Noale. They change the riders, they have new crew chiefs, they will have new technical director.

“So, it’s one, maybe two steps, for Aprilia for the future and I’m happy because they need it.”