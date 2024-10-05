“Electronics malfunction” ended Brad Binder’s Motegi MotoGP sprint podium hopes

KTM says an “electronics malfunction” ended Brad Binder’s podium hopes in the MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix sprint race on Saturday.

The South African qualified his RC16 fifth on the grid and was running inside the podium battle in fourth in the first laps of the sprint at Motegi.

However, on lap three Binder slowed up and was forced to retire his bike with what was later diagnosed as a mystery electronics problem.

“We have identified that the issue was caused by an unexpected 'electronics' malfunction,” a statement from KTM after the race said.

“This, in turn, affected the engine's performance. The team is already working hard to figure out exactly what happened to ensure this won't occur again.”

Binder added: “It was cool to be on the second row.

“I got a decent enough start and at the beginning I was just trying to figure everything out.

“But a couple laps in unfortunately we had a small electronics malfunction and that was unfortunately my race over. That’s racing and luckily we have tomorrow to try again.”

Team-mate Jack Miller ended up as the top KTM rider at the chequered flag in the sprint in eighth, after Tech3’s Pedro Acosta crashed out of the lead on lap nine of 12.

The Australian was embroiled in a good scrap for the final points paying positions, but was hindered by his soft rear tyre dropping off earlier than he expected.

“Was happy enough at the beginning of the race, then kind of suffered a little bit,” Miller told motogp.com.

“Just the drop came earlier than I anticipated in the last runs.

“I don’t know if it was the cooler conditions, or whatever. But I was able to hold my position more or less to the last laps.

“Had a little fight there with [Marco] Bezzecchi, but unfortunately I knocked him a little bit and allowed Alex [Marquez] though.

“But anyway, happy to get some points today and looking forward to tomorrow.

“Hopefully we can find another step and go with that next group. Frankie [Morbidelli] and [Fabio] Di Giannantonio were there for the beginning of the race and it would be really nice to run that pace.”