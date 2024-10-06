Jorge Martin “sh*tting myself” after late scare in Japan MotoGP race

Jorge Martin details terrifying moment at Motegi

Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin

Jorge Martin says he was forced to call off his late MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix victory charge after a moment at Turn 3 left him “shitting myself”.

The Pramac rider came from 11th on the grid to second inside the first three laps of Sunday’s grand prix at Motegi and put pressure on eventual winner Francesco Bagnaia.

Martin got Bagnaia’s lead down to under a second in the closing stages of the race and appeared faster than the factory Ducati rider, before abandoning his march.

Speaking after the race, Martin says a big scare late on led to him easing off to secure 20 points and limit the damage Bagnaia inflicted on his lead.

“For sure, when I was closing the gap I thought I could make the move,” he said.

“I saw Pecco was pushing, because he did a few mistakes in corner 11.

“So, I said ok, he’s pushing like hell. So I said ‘Ok, let’s push’. And everything was under control.

“I was quite on the limit, but under control. But then I lost the front quite heavily in corner three.

“I saved it with the elbow. Then I lost like two seconds, I was really shitting myself and I said ‘Ok, it’s enough’.

“For sure, in championship ways, I think we have to think about this 20 points starting from 11th.

“Now it’s important to improve qualifying to do good qualifyings, because when I am in front I can lead and I can control the races.”

Martin added: “For me, it’s not like a victory. I’m a rider and I want to at least battle for the win always.

“Coming from the back it was difficult to overtake the riders. I had to use a bit more tyre than Pecco I think.

“So, I started to close the gap but when you are closer than half a second everything became quite difficult with the bike.

“It was difficult to stop the bike. And then 10 laps to go, I said ‘Ok, I try again, let’s go for it’. I saw Pecco was struggling a bit on braking, so I was pushing quite a lot.

“Three to go I had this big moment in corner three; this moment told me ‘Jorge, ok, it’s time to stop and finish with 20 points’.

“Pecco was really strong, he is a master of managing tyres, so he did an amazing job.

“But I feel confident coming from the fourth row to make second, good confidence for Australia that is a nice track for me.”

Martin holds onto a 10-point championship lead going into the next round in Australia and believes he is “stronger” now than he was at this stage of the season in 2023.

“For sure, last sprint to the end,” he concluded.

“Will be tough, Pecco is an amazing rider. But I feel grateful to be here, grateful I can battle like last year.

“But I feel stronger. So, let’s go for it. There are some races where I think I am a bit better, some others where Pecco is a bit better.

“So, the target is to bring it till Valencia and have the chance to win it.” 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
1h ago
“I’m the only person who has ever said I don’t want to work with Adrian Newey”
Adrian Newey
Adrian Newey
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Japanese MotoGP rider ratings: Strong score for under-the-radar Ducati runner
Franco Morbidelli, Pramac Racing Ducati, 2024 Japanese MotoGP
Franco Morbidelli, Pramac Racing Ducati, 2024 Japanese MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
3h ago
Toto Wolff or Christian Horner? Guenther Steiner points to most “annoying”
Christian Horner
Christian Horner
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Raging Joan Mir demands Alex Marquez apology - “it’s not the first time…”
Joan Mir
Joan Mir
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Revealed: Marc Marquez was 0.036s from losing his Japan MotoGP podium
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez

More News

MotoGP
News
4h ago
Pedro Acosta explains “difficult to accept” second Motegi MotoGP crash
Pedro Acosta
Pedro Acosta
WSBK
News
4h ago
Zayn Sofuoglu - Kenan Sofuoglu’s five-year-old son - smashes lap record
Zayn Sofuoglu
Zayn Sofuoglu
BSB
News
5h ago
Hawk Racing make title sponsor commitment for BSB 2025 season
Hawk Racing
Hawk Racing
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Francesco Bagnaia: Pedro Acosta “wanted to overtake, but…”
Francesco Bagnaia
Francesco Bagnaia
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Alex Marquez: “I disagree” with stewards, rules not “the same” for everyone
Alex Marquez
Alex Marquez