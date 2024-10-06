Stewards confirm verdict on Alex Marquez-Joan Mir clash at Japanese MotoGP

Alex Marquez has been handed a Long Lap penalty for the upcoming Australian MotoGP after colliding with Joan Mir on the opening lap of Sunday’s Motegi race.

Marquez began the grand prix embroiled in a battle with Fabio di Giannantonio, Marco Bezzecchi and Fabio Quartararo over eleventh place.

Some off-camera mayhem at the end of the back straight saw Marquez drop to 15th, directly behind Mir, who gained ground from 17th on the grid.

But after accelerating through the tunnel, Marquez hit the back of Mir at the fast turn 12 left-hander.

Marquez fell, leaving his Gresini Ducati hanging from the back of Mir’s Repsol Honda.

Mir speared off track and was forced to retire due to the damage, tapping his helmet in a ‘think’ gesture to Marquez as he trudged away.

The 2020 world champion, who also retired from Saturday’s Sprint, has previously expressed frustration at the aggression shown by some riders when fighting for minor points positions.