Stewards confirm verdict on Alex Marquez-Joan Mir clash at Japanese MotoGP

Alex Marquez clattered Joan Mir at Motegi

Alex Marquez's bike on the back of Joan Mir's Honda, 2024 Japanese MotoGP
Alex Marquez's bike on the back of Joan Mir's Honda, 2024 Japanese MotoGP

Alex Marquez has been handed a Long Lap penalty for the upcoming Australian MotoGP after colliding with Joan Mir on the opening lap of Sunday’s Motegi race.

Marquez began the grand prix embroiled in a battle with Fabio di Giannantonio, Marco Bezzecchi and Fabio Quartararo over eleventh place.

Some off-camera mayhem at the end of the back straight saw Marquez drop to 15th, directly behind Mir, who gained ground from 17th on the grid.

But after accelerating through the tunnel, Marquez hit the back of Mir at the fast turn 12 left-hander.

Marquez fell, leaving his Gresini Ducati hanging from the back of Mir’s Repsol Honda.

Mir speared off track and was forced to retire due to the damage, tapping his helmet in a ‘think’ gesture to Marquez as he trudged away.

The 2020 world champion, who also retired from Saturday’s Sprint, has previously expressed frustration at the aggression shown by some riders when fighting for minor points positions.

After announcing a post-race review of the incident, the FIM Stewards declared that Marquez was “riding in an irresponsible manner causing a crash, involving rider #36” at Turn 12 and imposed a Long Lap penalty for his next grand prix race.

An accompanying ‘penalty explanation’ read:

“Following the Penalty Protocols issued to teams, this action was deemed to be an incident of Type MGP-CC4:

"Causing a crash. Contact with another rider resulting in another rider crashing.

"As a first offence for the season, the appropriate penalty in this case is a Long Lap Penalty.”

The Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island takes place on October 18-20.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
21m ago
Shock at Pecco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez decision which is a “risk” and “strain”
Bagnaia, Marquez
Bagnaia, Marquez
F1
News
21m ago
Carlos Sainz warned to keep an eye out: “Franco Colapinto is younger, costs less”
Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz
F1
News
2h ago
“I’m the only person who has ever said I don’t want to work with Adrian Newey”
Adrian Newey
Adrian Newey
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Japanese MotoGP rider ratings: Strong score for under-the-radar Ducati runner
Franco Morbidelli, Pramac Racing Ducati, 2024 Japanese MotoGP
Franco Morbidelli, Pramac Racing Ducati, 2024 Japanese MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
4h ago
Toto Wolff or Christian Horner? Guenther Steiner points to most “annoying”
Christian Horner
Christian Horner

More News

MotoGP
News
4h ago
Raging Joan Mir demands Alex Marquez apology - “it’s not the first time…”
Joan Mir
Joan Mir
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Revealed: Marc Marquez was 0.036s from losing his Japan MotoGP podium
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Pedro Acosta explains “difficult to accept” second Motegi MotoGP crash
Pedro Acosta
Pedro Acosta
WSBK
News
5h ago
Zayn Sofuoglu - Kenan Sofuoglu’s five-year-old son - smashes lap record
Zayn Sofuoglu
Zayn Sofuoglu
BSB
News
5h ago
Hawk Racing make title sponsor commitment for BSB 2025 season
Hawk Racing
Hawk Racing