Pedro Acosta explains “difficult to accept” second Motegi MotoGP crash

Tech3 rookie suffers double DNF from pole in Japan

Pedro Acosta
Pedro Acosta

Pedro Acosta says his crash out of second in the MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix is “difficult to accept” as he notched up a double DNF from pole at Motegi.

The 20-year-old celebrated his first pole in MotoGP on Saturday when he topped the Q2 session following a late lap cancellation for Marc Marquez.

Acosta looked on course to convert that into a first sprint win having led for much of the half-distance race on Saturday before crashing out at Turn 7.

Running second in the grand prix, Acosta looked like potentially being eventual winner Francesco Bagnaia’s biggest threat until he fell at Turn 14 at the end of lap three.

Explaining what happened, Acosta said: “Well, I was just trying to prepare the way onto the main straight a little bit better because I was struggling a bit to be closer to Pecco to try an overtake.

“But anyway, it was a mistake from my side.

“For this, it’s difficult to say something. It’s true that it was super, super close. Let’s try again in Australia.

“For me, the feeling was really similar to yesterday. It’s difficult to accept the crash. Let’s try again in Australia because we are getting closer.”

A glum Acosta still took the positives from his pace at Motegi, which is a continuation from the upturn in form he has shown since the San Marino GP weekend.

“Well, feeling great this weekend,” he added.

“Australia is normally  a track we are quite fast. We can see [what] Brad [did] last season for this.

“Let’s see how the asphalt is there and how the tyres are, because that’s going to be the question mark.”

Tech3 team manager Nicolas Goyon echoed Acosta’s sentiments, but also believes this experience will make the rookie “stronger”.

“We really felt we had everything in our hands to have one of our best weekends of the season,” he said.

“Pedro was happy with the bike and the way everything was working so the DNF today was tough, especially when fighting at the front.

“We have to learn from our mistakes and I’m sure this will make him a stronger rider.”  

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
19m ago
“I’m the only person who has ever said I don’t want to work with Adrian Newey”
Adrian Newey
Adrian Newey
MotoGP
News
52m ago
Japanese MotoGP rider ratings: Strong score for under-the-radar Ducati runner
Franco Morbidelli, Pramac Racing Ducati, 2024 Japanese MotoGP
Franco Morbidelli, Pramac Racing Ducati, 2024 Japanese MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
2h ago
Toto Wolff or Christian Horner? Guenther Steiner points to most “annoying”
Christian Horner
Christian Horner
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Raging Joan Mir demands Alex Marquez apology - “it’s not the first time…”
Joan Mir
Joan Mir
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Revealed: Marc Marquez was 0.036s from losing his Japan MotoGP podium
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez

More News

MotoGP
News
3h ago
Pedro Acosta explains “difficult to accept” second Motegi MotoGP crash
Pedro Acosta
Pedro Acosta
WSBK
News
3h ago
Zayn Sofuoglu - Kenan Sofuoglu’s five-year-old son - smashes lap record
Zayn Sofuoglu
Zayn Sofuoglu
BSB
News
3h ago
Hawk Racing make title sponsor commitment for BSB 2025 season
Hawk Racing
Hawk Racing
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Francesco Bagnaia: Pedro Acosta “wanted to overtake, but…”
Francesco Bagnaia
Francesco Bagnaia
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Alex Marquez: “I disagree” with stewards, rules not “the same” for everyone
Alex Marquez
Alex Marquez