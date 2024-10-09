Dani Pedrosa: “Radical changes” behind KTM’s recent upturn in MotoGP results

KTM test rider opens up on 2024 MotoGP season on Jorge Lorenzo podcast

Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS, Indonesian MotoGP
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS, Indonesian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

KTM test rider Dani Pedrosa says the Austrian manufacturer had to make “radical changes” to its MotoGP bike to become a podium contender again in the latter half of 2024.

The RC16 started the season off as one of the more competitive bikes on the grid, with Brad Binder finishing second on the opening night of the championship in Qatar.

Tech3 rookie Pedro Acosta then managed back-to-back grand prix podiums in Portugal and America.

But, aside from a handful of sprint rostrums, KTM didn’t score another GP podium until Acosta was third at Aragon, from which point the Spaniard has been in much stronger form again.

In recent weeks, KTM has introduced a number things to its bike, such as a new aero package and a new chassis that Acosta has taken a liking to.

On the Duralavita podcast with Jorge Lorenzo, test rider Pedrosa noted: “In light of the evolution of the others, from mid-championship we had to intervene with radical changes to ensure that the results returned.

“We selected the parts that could be better and Acosta himself, with his way of riding, was able to take advantage of it.”

Acosta becoming “a leader” of KTM

Acosta scored a first pole position in MotoGP last weekend at the Japanese Grand Prix and was on course for a maiden sprint win when he crashed out of the lead late on.

He was just as strong in the early stages of the grand prix while running second before he took another tumble.

And while he has now crashed in three of the last four grands prix, Acosta’s speed continues to impress those in the paddock and within KTM.

Pedrosa says the 20-year-old rookie is becoming “more and more a leader” within KTM as the season goes on.

“What is he missing? We need to help him a bit with the bike, that’s clear,” Pedrosa added.

“But the changes made in the summer are helping him and he’s shown it in the last races. It must be said that the level of the Ducati riders is very high, so he just needs to gain a bit of experience.

“He surprised me in a positive way. I didn’t know him very well but I really like how he is becoming more and more a leader within the team.

“Next year he will be in the official team and this will help him take a step forward.”

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
4h ago
Jorge Martin opens up on anxiety struggles during MotoGP career
Jorge Martin, Pramac Ducati, Japanese MotoGP 2024
Jorge Martin, Pramac Ducati, Japanese MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
4h ago
“Williams is a project that’s going up” - Carlos Sainz’s father explains Audi rejection
Carlos Sainz Sr with Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz Sr with Carlos Sainz
F1
News
5h ago
Kimi Antonelli “best prepared” to make F1 debut with Mercedes in 2025
Kimi Antonelli
Kimi Antonelli
MotoGP
News
6h ago
MotoGP to unveil new logo in Valencia
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Japanese GP 2024
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Japanese GP 2024
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
6h ago
Lando Norris claims he “won” Max Verstappen battle in Austria despite DNF
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris battle in Austria
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris battle in Austria

More News

MotoGP
News
7h ago
Why Francesco Bagnaia’s 2024 MotoGP title situation is “an open wound”
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Japanese GP 2024
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Japanese GP 2024
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
8h ago
Helmut Marko drops hint on Red Bull’s plan for 2025 F1 driver line-up
Helmut Marko
Helmut Marko
MotoGP
News
9h ago
Dani Pedrosa: “Radical changes” behind KTM’s recent upturn in MotoGP results
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS, Indonesian MotoGP
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS, Indonesian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
9h ago
Ducati’s MotoGP weekend gains “difficult to expect”
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team, German MotoGP 2024
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team, German MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
10h ago
Ousted Alpine F1 boss blames “untrustworthy” management for Oscar Piastri debacle
Otmar Szafnauer
Otmar Szafnauer