Dani Pedrosa: “Radical changes” behind KTM’s recent upturn in MotoGP results

KTM test rider Dani Pedrosa says the Austrian manufacturer had to make “radical changes” to its MotoGP bike to become a podium contender again in the latter half of 2024.

The RC16 started the season off as one of the more competitive bikes on the grid, with Brad Binder finishing second on the opening night of the championship in Qatar.

Tech3 rookie Pedro Acosta then managed back-to-back grand prix podiums in Portugal and America.

But, aside from a handful of sprint rostrums, KTM didn’t score another GP podium until Acosta was third at Aragon, from which point the Spaniard has been in much stronger form again.

In recent weeks, KTM has introduced a number things to its bike, such as a new aero package and a new chassis that Acosta has taken a liking to.

On the Duralavita podcast with Jorge Lorenzo, test rider Pedrosa noted: “In light of the evolution of the others, from mid-championship we had to intervene with radical changes to ensure that the results returned.

“We selected the parts that could be better and Acosta himself, with his way of riding, was able to take advantage of it.”

Acosta becoming “a leader” of KTM

Acosta scored a first pole position in MotoGP last weekend at the Japanese Grand Prix and was on course for a maiden sprint win when he crashed out of the lead late on.

He was just as strong in the early stages of the grand prix while running second before he took another tumble.

And while he has now crashed in three of the last four grands prix, Acosta’s speed continues to impress those in the paddock and within KTM.

Pedrosa says the 20-year-old rookie is becoming “more and more a leader” within KTM as the season goes on.

“What is he missing? We need to help him a bit with the bike, that’s clear,” Pedrosa added.

“But the changes made in the summer are helping him and he’s shown it in the last races. It must be said that the level of the Ducati riders is very high, so he just needs to gain a bit of experience.

“He surprised me in a positive way. I didn’t know him very well but I really like how he is becoming more and more a leader within the team.

“Next year he will be in the official team and this will help him take a step forward.”