MotoGP to unveil new logo in Valencia

New logo design set to be revealed

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Japanese GP 2024
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Japanese GP 2024
© Gold and Goose

MotoGP has confirmed a new logo for the championship will be revealed at the conclusion of the 2024 season in Valencia.

The motorcycle grand prix world championship has been steadily undergoing a revamp of its identity in recent years, with a new theme tune scored by Marco Beltrami introduced for the 2023 season.

Talks of a new logo were first revealed back in April following a report from es.motorsport.com.

This came in the wake of Liberty Media’s acquisition of a 86% share of MotoGP, set to be completed at the end of the year.

However, the new logo was something in the works prior to this.

Now Dorna Sports have confirmed at the conclusion of the 2024 season in Valencia on 17 November after the new-look awards show, its new logo will be revealed.

Partnering with independent design studio Pentagram, a press release from Dorna stated: “After working with the world’s largest independent design studio, Pentagram, the most exciting sport on earth is ready to reveal a new brand identity.

“Designed to reflect our rich heritage and everything the sport wants to become, the MotoGP of tomorrow is the result of more than a year’s research across fans, riders and key people within the sport, all aimed at answering the question: what is MotoGP?”

MotoGP’s current logo has been in use since 2000 and was tweaked in 2007, but has largely looked the same for the entirety of the modern era.

Improving MotoGP’s brand identity has been a key task handled by chief commercial officer Dan Rossomondo since he took over the role in 2023. 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
10h ago
Jorge Martin opens up on anxiety struggles during MotoGP career
Jorge Martin, Pramac Ducati, Japanese MotoGP 2024
Jorge Martin, Pramac Ducati, Japanese MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
10h ago
“Williams is a project that’s going up” - Carlos Sainz’s father explains Audi rejection
Carlos Sainz Sr with Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz Sr with Carlos Sainz
F1
News
11h ago
Kimi Antonelli “best prepared” to make F1 debut with Mercedes in 2025
Kimi Antonelli
Kimi Antonelli
MotoGP
News
11h ago
MotoGP to unveil new logo in Valencia
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Japanese GP 2024
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Japanese GP 2024
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
12h ago
Lando Norris claims he “won” Max Verstappen battle in Austria despite DNF
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris battle in Austria
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris battle in Austria

More News

MotoGP
News
13h ago
Why Francesco Bagnaia’s 2024 MotoGP title situation is “an open wound”
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Japanese GP 2024
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Japanese GP 2024
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
13h ago
Helmut Marko drops hint on Red Bull’s plan for 2025 F1 driver line-up
Helmut Marko
Helmut Marko
MotoGP
News
14h ago
Dani Pedrosa: “Radical changes” behind KTM’s recent upturn in MotoGP results
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS, Indonesian MotoGP
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS, Indonesian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
15h ago
Ducati’s MotoGP weekend gains “difficult to expect”
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team, German MotoGP 2024
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team, German MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
15h ago
Ousted Alpine F1 boss blames “untrustworthy” management for Oscar Piastri debacle
Otmar Szafnauer
Otmar Szafnauer