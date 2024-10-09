MotoGP to unveil new logo in Valencia

MotoGP has confirmed a new logo for the championship will be revealed at the conclusion of the 2024 season in Valencia.

The motorcycle grand prix world championship has been steadily undergoing a revamp of its identity in recent years, with a new theme tune scored by Marco Beltrami introduced for the 2023 season.

Talks of a new logo were first revealed back in April following a report from es.motorsport.com.

This came in the wake of Liberty Media’s acquisition of a 86% share of MotoGP, set to be completed at the end of the year.

However, the new logo was something in the works prior to this.

Now Dorna Sports have confirmed at the conclusion of the 2024 season in Valencia on 17 November after the new-look awards show, its new logo will be revealed.

Partnering with independent design studio Pentagram, a press release from Dorna stated: “After working with the world’s largest independent design studio, Pentagram, the most exciting sport on earth is ready to reveal a new brand identity.

“Designed to reflect our rich heritage and everything the sport wants to become, the MotoGP of tomorrow is the result of more than a year’s research across fans, riders and key people within the sport, all aimed at answering the question: what is MotoGP?”

MotoGP’s current logo has been in use since 2000 and was tweaked in 2007, but has largely looked the same for the entirety of the modern era.

Improving MotoGP’s brand identity has been a key task handled by chief commercial officer Dan Rossomondo since he took over the role in 2023.