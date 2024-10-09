Why Francesco Bagnaia’s 2024 MotoGP title situation is “an open wound”

Ducati boss Davide Tardozzi speaks about 2024 title battle between Bagnaia and Martin

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Japanese GP 2024
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Japanese GP 2024
© Gold and Goose

Ducati boss Davide Tardozzi says the fact Francesco Bagnaia has won eight grands prix in 2024 but is still second in the MotoGP standings is like “an open wound”.

The battle for this year’s world championship is now firmly between Jorge Martin and Bagnaia, with the pair split by just 10 points after last weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix.

Bagnaia won the Japanese GP to score his eighth grand prix win of the season - a feat only matched by Casey Stoner, Valentino Rossi, Jorge Lorenzo and Marc Marquez in the modern era.

But with three wins, Martin leads the championship and has done since the Aragon round last month.

Double world champion Bagnaia being the chaser in the standings despite his impressive win count can be blamed fully on his seven DNFs so far in 2024 compared to Martin’s four non-scores.

In an interview with GPOne.com Tardozzi said of Bagnaia’s situation: “It’s paradoxical to think that Pecco has won eight races while Jorge has won three, and despite this he is 10 points behind in the championship.

“This is an open wound, but I think Bagnaia knows it well and I am convinced that he will be able to give us the satisfaction that he and the whole team deserve because, in the end, Pecco is aware of the value of the team.”

With four rounds to go, Ducati has already won the constructors’ championship and is guaranteed now to win the riders’ title for a third year in a row.

Given how tight the championship battle has been between Martin and Bagnaia, Tardozzi feels whoever wins it has fully earned it.

“This year, more than ever, whoever wins the title will deserve it and whoever comes in second will be no different,” he added.

“There is absolute mutual respect between Pecco and Martin, because they both know their strength and Bagnaia is not afraid to face Jorge in Valencia, where he is very strong on his home track.

“The challenge is absolutely open and to be played. Both can win it. Whoever wins, it will be deserved, and for whoever loses it will not be a second.”

