Picking Marc Marquez means a loss of “lot of people with Ducati in their hearts”

Paolo Campinoti has criticised Ducati’s choice to select Marc Marquez for 2025.

Marquez will be promoted to the official team next season, alongside Pecco Bagnaia.

Ducati had seemingly originally picked Jorge Martin but U-turned when Marquez insisted he would not go to Pramac instead.

"In Borgo Panigale they made a choice that I don't really agree with,” Pramac boss Campinoti told Gazzetta.

"I believe that there will be tension in their garage next year, it's useless to pretend that this isn't the case.

“There's no point in talking about it with false do-goodism: there will be a very tense situation.

“They've decided to lose a lot of people who had Ducatis in their heart, like us, like Martin who I believe deserved a chance, and like Enea Bastianini, everything for one person."

Ducati choosing Marquez resulted in Martin signing for Aprilia in 2025.

It means he could take the #1 plate to a rival manufacturer if he claims this season’s MotoGP title.

Bastianini, who has lost his factory Ducati seat to Marquez, will join Tech3 KTM.

And the Pramac satellite team will end their long association with Ducati to link up with Yamaha next season.

"Ducati is behaving impeccably with us, like true gentlemen. And I had no doubts,” Campinoti said about their final weeks together.