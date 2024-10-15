Jorge Martin: “I didn’t want to go back to MotoGP” after title heartbreak

Jorge Martin has described his much-changed psyche since losing out on the MotoGP championship.

The Pramac Ducati rider has a 10-point advantage at the top of the standings heading into this weekend’s Australian MotoGP.

Reigning champion Pecco Bagnaia, Enea Bastianini and Marc Marquez trail him.

Martin is desperate not to lose out on the title, as he did last season at the final round.

“In February after the break, when we started again, I didn’t want to go back to the MotoGP bike,” Martin admitted.

“I had a lot of fears. I didn’t know if I was able to be as fast as before.

“Then I jumped on the bike. I understood it was the same. I was fast again, I could fight again.

“My target now is to fight and to give 100%.”

It has been a title fight with multiple errors between Martin and Bagnaia.

But with four rounds remaining Martin insists he is the best rider in the class.

“I am stronger. I am a bit better in almost every area,” he claimed.

“I don’t feel that I’m faster. Maybe last year I was faster, I had more speed than the rest.

“At this point, we are close with Pecco, Enea and Marc. We are similar.

“But I am stronger because there are either points where I am a bit better.”

This is why Martin has improved

Martin revealed his key to improving since last year: “We improved a lot on the mental side.

“Last season was difficult, I couldn’t manage the pressure. I struggled a lot to handle it, I didn’t know how to do it. I would go to sleep in races.

“I said, okay I need help to approach the weekends and the pressure. I said okay, I need to do it.

“This year I started to work on my mental side, to have the tools to manage the situation.

“To understand how to approach the weekends, and how to approach after a bad result also.

“This was the key to this season.

“To be more present was important. I was thinking too much, last season. Trying to imagine what could happen. But this is not the way.

“Last season I was too obsessed with the result, trying to win, win, win…

“Maybe this is not the way that helps me.

“Now I try to focus more on myself, I try to learn from every situation.

“It’s not all about wins. If I can win, perfect. If not, it’s okay, I can live with that. It was the main lesson I got from last season.

“This season, I sleep perfectly! We did a good job!”

Martin believes he will cope with the tension of the next four rounds.

“There is pressure but I am okay with it,” he said.

“Pressure is a privilege. Not everyone has it. We are in front, battling for big things.

“When you are behind, it’s easier because you just have to push. When you are in front, it’s more difficult because you have to think more.

“My strategy this year - even if I am in front, think like I am behind. Push, push, push…

“Give 100% and don’t think about the rest, or what I cannot control.”

Martin said about becoming champion: “It’s a big dream, it would mean a lot.

“I know I can win. It’s 50-50.

“If I don’t win it, I will try again next season.

“I will fight for the possibility to decide if I have the #1.”