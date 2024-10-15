Franco Morbidelli’s crash horror: “I didn't remember the names of my opponents”

Franco Morbidelli opens up about scary memory loss

Franco Morbidelli
Franco Morbidelli

Franco Morbidelli has shed light on his terrifying memory loss after his crash at the beginning of this year.

Morbidelli’s season started in the worst way after crashing a Panigale V4 at Portimao on a test day.

Marc Marquez and Alex Marquez were among the first on the scene, and Morbidelli was unconscious.

The Pramac Ducati rider missed official preseason MotoGP testing days, as a result, while it inevitably took time to get up to speed when the racing started.

But only recently, Morbidelli has revealed the extent of his injuries.

"Honestly, after a blow like that I didn't know if I could go back to the way I was before,” he told Gazzetta.

“I went through a really strange period, in which I didn't remember fundamental things.

“I no longer remembered my mother-in-law's name, I didn't remember the names of many of my opponents.

“The doctors told me to calm down, that it was normal. And then things actually started to improve."

Pramac boss Paolo Campinoti told Morbidelli: "Until recently you looked like a beaten dog, now you can see the desire to run on your face."

Morbidelli continued: "I'm back to fighting for interesting positions. And we're having fun.”

Morbidelli has racked up two P4s and a P5 in the past three grands prix.

Next year, rather than follow Pramac who are swapping Ducati for Yamaha, he will join the VR46 team.

"I would have kept him," Campinoti admitted.

The Pramac boss added: "He has to win a race, to complete the circle and say goodbye to us in the best way. I'd say Valencia would be good…”

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
Feature
3h ago
Revealed: F1’s official wine supplier’s verdict on Lando Norris’ ‘spike’
Ferrari Trento
Ferrari Trento
F1
News
3h ago
Lando Norris backed to beat Max Verstappen to F1 title by world champion
Max Verstappen is 52 points clear of Lando Norris
Max Verstappen is 52 points clear of Lando Norris
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Jorge Martin: “I didn’t want to go back to MotoGP” after title heartbreak
Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin
WSBK
News
4h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu throws down gauntlet ro rivals in Jerez WSBK decider
Toprak Razgatlioglu
Toprak Razgatlioglu
BSB
News
4h ago
Danny Kent eyeing 2025 BSB title push after milestone Brands Hatch win
Danny Kent
Danny Kent

More News

BSB
News
4h ago
Leon Haslam teases option to exit BSB for another championship in 2025
Leon Haslam
Leon Haslam
F1
News
5h ago
'Substantial' United States GP upgrade will be Mercedes' last of F1 2024
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
F1
News
6h ago
Liam Lawson insists Red Bull 2025 F1 drive prospect ‘not in my mind’
Liam Lawson
Liam Lawson
BSB
Feature
7h ago
The 2024 British Superbike Championship decider is as good as motorsports gets
BSB
BSB
F1
News
8h ago
Haas bring major upgrade and special livery to US GP amid P6 hunt
Haas' special livery for their home race
Haas' special livery for their home race