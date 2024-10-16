Miguel Oliveira: Recovery ‘going well’ but ‘no date’ for MotoGP return

Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori will continue to replace Miguel Oliveira for this weekend’s Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island.

Oliveira underwent surgery for multiple fractures to his right wrist, sustained when he was thrown from his Aprilia by a traction control glitch during practice at Mandalika.

The Trackhouse team states that the Portuguese is: ‘Undergoing physiotherapy treatment and working towards being fit, with full range of motion in the wrist joint, to be able [to] ride again as soon as possible.

‘His recovery is going well and in the coming week, Miguel will have another assessment with his medical team.

‘As yet, there is no date confirmed for his return to racing and all at Trackhouse are wishing him speedy progress towards being able to ride soon.’

While visiting the Portuguese WorldSBK round at Estoril last weekend, Oliveira indicated that – at the very least - he wants to be back for the Valencia season finale to bid farewell to Trackhouse and then make his Pramac Yamaha debut in the post-race test.

“Unfortunately, we will not be able to have Miguel with us as he continues his recovery,” confirmed Trackhouse team principal Davide Brivio. “But, we keep monitoring his progress day-by-day and see when he can make it back.”

With Oliveira still absent, Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori will again step in alongside Raul Fernandez at Trackhouse this weekend.



“First of all, I hope Miguel is continuing a speedy recovery,” Savadori said. “For myself - I have not ridden in Australia since 2018 when I was competing with Aprilia in the Superbike World Championship.

“I really like the track and I can’t wait to try our Aprilia RS-GP at this fantastic circuit.

“Of course, we have to continue our work of developing the 2025 bike and so, at Phillip Island, like in Motegi, we will try different solutions. I can’t wait to be back on this track and work with the Trackhouse Racing MotoGP team again.”

The fast and flowing Phillip Island layout has traditionally suited the RS-GP, although the best Aprilia in last year’s Saturday grand prix was Aleix Espargaro in eighth.

Fernandez, then riding a year-old bike for RNF, was 16th.

“I am really happy to be going to Australia. The Philip Island Circuit is a really nice track, very different and with a lot of fast corners,” Fernandez said. “I enjoy riding there a lot and as we get there only once a year, I am aiming to give it my best and enjoy it to the maximum.

“Traditionally the circuit is really good for Aprilia, so I’ll be trying to score points in order to finish this last part of the season as well as possible.”

