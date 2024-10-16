Fabio di Giannantonio to race on: “I did some more medical checks”

“I did some more medical checks, I'm not at 100%, it won't be easy to manage"

Fabio di Giannantonio, 2024 Japanese MotoGP
Fabio di Giannantonio, 2024 Japanese MotoGP

Fabio di Giannantonio is heading to Australia and looks set to complete the 2024 MotoGP season.

The VR46 Ducati rider underwent an ‘important’ medical appointment after Motegi, to evaluate the condition of his previously dislocated left shoulder.

Skipping the final rounds to undergo surgery and be fully fit for 2025 pre-season testing was a possibility.

However, while ‘not at 100%’, di Giannantonio will be back on track for the start of the final flyaway triple header at Phillip Island this weekend.

“In Motegi, I felt better, both on the bike and physically, I went back home and used the week to rest and recover,” said di Giannantonio, who finished eighth in the Japanese MotoGP.

“I did some more medical checks, I'm not at 100%, it won't be easy to manage this season finale, but I'll be on the track and I'll continue to give my best to get back in the slipstream of the strongest riders.”

Phillip Island was the scene of Diggia’s breakthrough debut MotoGP podium a year ago a result which, combined with a later victory in Qatar, secured his MotoGP future via a seat at VR46.

“The Phillip Island circuit is truly unique, from all points of view. One of my favourite, very fast and with sweet memories,” he said.

“In 2023, I got my first podium in MotoGP, a moment that I will never forget also because it happened in a very [important] period of my career.”

With four rounds to go, di Giannantonio is equal on points with team-mate Marco Bezzecchi for ninth in the world championship.

Bezzecchi, who beat di Giannantonio by less than a second in Motegi, was sixth in the Saturday grand prix at Phillip Island last season.

“Phillip Island is a track to enjoy: very fast, especially the final sector and very, very beautiful,” Bezzecchi said. “As always, we will have to deal with the weather, with wind, cold, rain, it will not be easy, but it is an aspect that we know we have to take into consideration.

“In Japan, we did a good job, we were perhaps not as competitive as in Mandalika, but we collected solid placings and, even with different grip conditions, we managed to be closer to the group of the top guys.

“Let's continue like this, three very demanding weeks await us but we can make another step forward.”

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
20m ago
Fabio di Giannantonio to race on: “I did some more medical checks”
Fabio di Giannantonio, 2024 Japanese MotoGP
Fabio di Giannantonio, 2024 Japanese MotoGP
F1
Feature
11h ago
Revealed: F1’s official wine supplier’s verdict on Lando Norris’ ‘spike’
Ferrari Trento
Ferrari Trento
F1
News
12h ago
Lando Norris backed to beat Max Verstappen to F1 title by world champion
Max Verstappen is 52 points clear of Lando Norris
Max Verstappen is 52 points clear of Lando Norris
MotoGP
News
12h ago
Jorge Martin: “I didn’t want to go back to MotoGP” after title heartbreak
Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin
WSBK
News
12h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu throws down gauntlet ro rivals in Jerez WSBK decider
Toprak Razgatlioglu
Toprak Razgatlioglu

More News

BSB
News
12h ago
Danny Kent eyeing 2025 BSB title push after milestone Brands Hatch win
Danny Kent
Danny Kent
BSB
News
13h ago
Leon Haslam teases option to exit BSB for another championship in 2025
Leon Haslam
Leon Haslam
F1
News
14h ago
'Substantial' United States GP upgrade will be Mercedes' last of F1 2024
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
F1
News
14h ago
Liam Lawson insists Red Bull 2025 F1 drive prospect ‘not in my mind’
Liam Lawson
Liam Lawson
BSB
Feature
15h ago
The 2024 British Superbike Championship decider is as good as motorsports gets
BSB
BSB