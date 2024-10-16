Fabio di Giannantonio to race on: “I did some more medical checks”

Fabio di Giannantonio is heading to Australia and looks set to complete the 2024 MotoGP season.

The VR46 Ducati rider underwent an ‘important’ medical appointment after Motegi, to evaluate the condition of his previously dislocated left shoulder.

Skipping the final rounds to undergo surgery and be fully fit for 2025 pre-season testing was a possibility.

However, while ‘not at 100%’, di Giannantonio will be back on track for the start of the final flyaway triple header at Phillip Island this weekend.

“In Motegi, I felt better, both on the bike and physically, I went back home and used the week to rest and recover,” said di Giannantonio, who finished eighth in the Japanese MotoGP.

“I did some more medical checks, I'm not at 100%, it won't be easy to manage this season finale, but I'll be on the track and I'll continue to give my best to get back in the slipstream of the strongest riders.”

Phillip Island was the scene of Diggia’s breakthrough debut MotoGP podium a year ago a result which, combined with a later victory in Qatar, secured his MotoGP future via a seat at VR46.

“The Phillip Island circuit is truly unique, from all points of view. One of my favourite, very fast and with sweet memories,” he said.

“In 2023, I got my first podium in MotoGP, a moment that I will never forget also because it happened in a very [important] period of my career.”

With four rounds to go, di Giannantonio is equal on points with team-mate Marco Bezzecchi for ninth in the world championship.

Bezzecchi, who beat di Giannantonio by less than a second in Motegi, was sixth in the Saturday grand prix at Phillip Island last season.

“Phillip Island is a track to enjoy: very fast, especially the final sector and very, very beautiful,” Bezzecchi said. “As always, we will have to deal with the weather, with wind, cold, rain, it will not be easy, but it is an aspect that we know we have to take into consideration.

“In Japan, we did a good job, we were perhaps not as competitive as in Mandalika, but we collected solid placings and, even with different grip conditions, we managed to be closer to the group of the top guys.

“Let's continue like this, three very demanding weeks await us but we can make another step forward.”