Fabio di Giannantonio to undergo surgery, miss end of 2024 MotoGP season

Fabio di Giannantonio will withdraw from the 2024 MotoGP World Championship after next weekend’s Thai Grand Prix and undergo surgery on his left shoulder.

The VR46 rider was known to be considering a season-ending operation to fix damage caused by a dislocation in Austria in mid-August.

However, after post-Motegi medical checks, the Italian looked set to finish the season after electing to fly to Phillip Island this weekend.

But on Thursday, di Giannantonio and his team announced that he is heading for surgery after Buriram, missing the remaining Malaysian and Valencia rounds, and the Valencia post-race test.

"On the one hand, as a team, I am really sorry to have to give this news, because I know how much effort Fabio has put in these last months after the crash," said VR46 team director Alessio Salucci. "It wasn’t easy, but he always gave his best.

"This decision doesn’t come by chance, he could have continued to race until Valencia, but this would have meant postponing the surgery until the end of November.

"There wouldn’t have been enough time to optimise the recovery and rehabilitation and this would have certainly affected his physical condition in view of the start of the next season.

"It’s a decision totally shared with Fabio, all the medical staff, Professor Castagna and also our partners who support us in this project."

The timing of the surgery is a compromise between di Giannantonio's desire to race in as many of the remaining events as possible and the need to be fully fit for the start of 2025.

“I would have liked to race until Valencia, close the season in the best possible way with the Team and then take all the time necessary to deal with the surgery, recovery and rehabilitation," di Giannantonio said.

“Unfortunately, however, the calendar is really demanding, the winter break is so short and we cannot risk not arriving at the peak of physical condition at the start of the 2025.

“Together with the Team, the medical staff and Professor Castagna, we evaluated in the week after the Thai GP the maximum limit to be able to proceed with the shoulder surgery.

“I thought about it for a long time, because it was important for me to give my all until the last race to repay everyone for the great trust they gave me in this 2024, but I am sure that this decision will be really important for my future.”

di Giannantonio, remaining with VR46 but promoted to a factory-spec Ducati for 2025, is currently tied on points with team-mate Marco Bezzecchi for ninth in the world championship.

Replacement 'not decided yet'

VR46 told Crash.net that di Giannantonio's replacement for Sepang and Valencia is: "To be confirmed. Not decided yet." Ducati test rider Michele Pirro is the obvious choice, but might there be a surprise?

For those wondering, team owner Valentino Rossi apparently has car racing appointments...

Diggia meanwhile will turn his attention to being fully fit for the opening test of 2025, at Sepang in Malaysia, from February 5-7.