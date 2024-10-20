Marco Bezzecchi punished for Maverick Vinales collision in Australian MotoGP Sprint

Marco Bezzecchi has been handed a long lap penalty for this afternoon’s Australian MotoGP following the scary collision with Maverick Vinales in the Sprint.

Bezzecchi ran into the back of Maverick Vinales in the braking zone for the ultra-fast turn 1, moments after being overtaken by the Aprilia rider for fifth place on the penultimate lap.

The FIM Stewards immediately announced the incident was under investigation, but postponed a decision until Sunday after Bezzecchi was sent for further scans in Melbourne.

In a lengthy explanation for the penalty, the FIM Stewards wrote that Bezzecchi 'is observed to start a change of direction, which together with a later braking point and higher velocity, made contact inevitable'.

However, the Stewards also took into account the effects of dirty air:

“On Lap 11 approaching Turn 1 #72 Bezzecchi collided with #12 Vinales, resulting in both riders falling at high Speed.

“An investigation was opened, an explanation was heard from #12 Vinales after the race. A hearing with #72 Bezzecchi was deferred until Sunday due to the rider being flown to hospital in Melbourne for checks.

“ Multiple camera angles of the incident were reviewed and data extracted from #12,#72 (involved in the incident).

“The circumstances are:

“At the start of Lap 11, between the finish line and Turn 1 #12 Vinales executed a pass on #72 Bezzecchi without contact.

“#12 braked regularly and consistently with his braking position over the previous three laps

“In reviewing the video evidence #72 is observed to start a change of direction, which together with a later braking point and higher velocity, made contact inevitable.

“Taking the above facts into consideration, the Stewards determine that the balance of responsibility for the collision and resulting crash rests clearly with #72.

“The Stewards have considered the effects of turbulent air caused by the pass of #12, and accept that this disturbance may in this situation offer a degree of mitigation, whereby #72 rolled off throttle and reapplied throttle and braked later.

“As a result the Stewards determine that whilst this incident could justify a double long lap penalty, with mitigating circumstances, a single long lap penalty will be applied, Long Lap Penalty - Next Grand Prix race.”

Both Bezzecchi and Vinales escaped serious injury and have been passed fit for today's grand prix.

Bezzecchi, who qualified fourth, joins Alex Marquez in having a long lap penalty to serve in this afternoon’s race. Marquez was penalised for a first-lap clash with Joan Mir in Motegi.

Takaaki Nakagami has a three-place grid penalty for not immediately pulling off track when informed of a technical problem on Saturday.

Pedro Acosta meanwhile has been declared unfit for Sunday after injuring his collarbone in a Sprint highside.