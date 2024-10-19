Yamaha's Australia MotoGP sprint issues highlight impending satellite team boost

The truncated dry running at the 2024 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix worked against Yamaha in Saturday’s sprint as the only manufacturer currently with just two bikes.

The flowing nature of the Phillip Island track coupled with the good grip on offer from its new asphalt looked set to play into Yamaha’s hands.

And while Alex Rins was able to gain direct entry to Q2 and qualified ninth, he faded to 12th in the race just behind team-mate Fabio Quartararo.

Team director Massimo Meregalli noted that Yamaha’s sprint was complicated by the fact it had limited data to use - a consequence of it not having a satellite team since the start of last year.

This, mercifully for Yamaha, will not be a problem in 2025 when it joins forces with Pramac. But for the time being, it will have to grit its teeth through this hindrance.

“Let's start with the positives: Alex was able to obtain a place on the third row,” Meregalli said.

“However, the Sprint didn't go as we wanted nor how we thought it would play out.

“Fabio and Alex both struggled in today's sprint race, and they both gave the same feedback afterwards.

“The conditions this weekend meant we only had a limited amount of track time, and having only two bikes on the track then becomes a big disadvantage.

“So, we need to look at today's data, and we'll use all the remaining time to work on a solution to improve the general behaviour of the bike, which should help our riders in tomorrow's race.”

Rins says he was held back by getting a wheelie off the line at the start and then spent almost half of the race trying to warm up his rear tyre.

“In qualifying we did a good job, and yesterday in the Practice we did a nice lap time to get into Q2,” said Rins.

“In the wet conditions this morning, it was not that bad either. In qualifying I was feeling quite happy because we did a good lap time considering the conditions.

“So, it all looked nice, but then problems occurred in the Sprint. My reaction time was good, but then I had a wheelie and spent five, six laps to warm the rear tyre. It was difficult to manage.

“We didn't expect the problems we faced in the sprint, so we expect that tomorrow's race will be tough, but we're going to try our best.”

Quartararo complained of a lack of grip on his M1, noting: “It was a tough day, especially in qualifying but also in the sprint race.

“My start was pretty good, but Johann [Zarco] and Augusto [Fernandez] were closing the line, so I couldn't really overtake.

“Then the grip was very low for us and we struggled a lot, but we're working on it and are trying to find something positive. So, tomorrow we will try our best again.”