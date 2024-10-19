Wildlife conspires against Jack Miller on Australia MotoGP Saturday

Rabbit strike hinders Miller’s qualifying, while sprint complicated after hitting seagull

Jack Miller, KTM, 2024 Australian MotoGP
Jack Miller, KTM, 2024 Australian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Jack Miller’s Saturday at the 2024 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix was severely hindered by several wildlife strikes in qualifying and the sprint.

The KTM rider had to go through the Q1 session on Saturday morning, but couldn’t advance on 16th after a rabbit strike left his RC16 fairing with damage.

Then in the sprint, Miller hit a seagull on the opening lap at Turn 1 which left a “gaping hole” on the right side of his front fairing.

The dead bird got wedged between the fairing and the brake lever, while the damage to his bike led to a severe drop in straightline speed.

The Australian was able to make his way up to eighth despite all of this, before a “nothing crash” ended his race on lap eight of 13.

“It could have been a better Saturday,” Miller began.

“I had a good start in the Sprint from a not-great qualifying position and tipping into Turn 1 off the start a seagull flew into the front of the bike, which wasn’t ideal.

“I tried to do what I could on the first lap to get rid of it but I couldn’t so I focused on the job at hand, which was racing and it was going good.I felt comfortable and happy, the tyre was almost getting better and better

He added: “Pace was good. We were lacking about 10km/h with the big gaping hole in the front of the bike.

“I was able to keep pushing. After the good start I was able to make some more passes, and unfortunately I just passed Frankie [Morbidelli] and Brad [Binder], then binned it at Turn 10.

“It was a nothing crash, kind of the same speed I was doing the lap before.

“As soon as I released the brakes she went away from me. So, gutted about that but happy with the speed and we’ll try to regroup and have another strong one tomorrow.”

The sprint proved disastrous for KTM, with Brad Binder crashing out late on as well as Tech3 rookie Pedro Acosta, who suffered a nasty highside and could be in doubt for the grand prix.

On his crash, Acosta - who struggled to 15th on the grid and couldn’t make much progress in the sprint - said: “A hard day on the Island and hard to say much.

“We didn’t have many dry laps to make steps and improve but this morning was not too bad.

“This afternoon was not easy but we’ll try to relax, think about the performance for tomorrow and how I wake up tomorrow morning.”

Augusto Fernandez was the only KTM rider to see the chequered flag, with the Tech3 rider ninth for his best sprint result since the Spanish GP. 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
45m ago
Yamaha's Australia MotoGP sprint issues highlight impending satellite team boost
Alex Rins, Yamaha MotoGP team, 2024 Australian MotoGP
Alex Rins, Yamaha MotoGP team, 2024 Australian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
1h ago
RB reveal Daniel Ricciardo regret over “not ideal” F1 exit in Singapore
Daniel Ricciardo with the RB team
Daniel Ricciardo with the RB team
F1
News
2h ago
How to watch F1 United States Grand Prix sprint race live today
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
WSBK
Results
2h ago
Jerez World Superbike Superpole Results: Bulega smashes lap record for Jerez pole
Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
WSBK
2h ago
Jerez World Superbike: Superpole LIVE UPDATES
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

More News

MotoGP
News
2h ago
Wildlife conspires against Jack Miller on Australia MotoGP Saturday
Jack Miller, KTM, 2024 Australian MotoGP
Jack Miller, KTM, 2024 Australian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
WSBK
News
2h ago
Michael Ruben Rinaldi begins WorldSBK farewell weekend on top
Michael Ruben Rinaldi, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose
Michael Ruben Rinaldi, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Maverick Vinales on Marco Bezzecchi tangle: ‘I think the stewards understand’
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing, 2024 Australian MotoGP
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing, 2024 Australian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton rues yellow flag after doing ‘more than enough for pole’
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Francesco Bagnaia’s Australia MotoGP sprint woes: ‘What was good got worse’
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Australian GP 2024
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Australian GP 2024
© Gold and Goose