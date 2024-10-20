Pedro Acosta to miss the Australian MotoGP race

Pedro Acosta ruled out of the Sunday action at Phillip Island.

Pedro Acosta, 2024 Australian MotoGP
Pedro Acosta, 2024 Australian MotoGP

Pedro Acosta has been declared unfit for Sunday’s Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island.

The GASGAS Tech3 rookie suffered a nasty highside from eleventh place with 3 laps to go and landed heavily on his left shoulder.

'Although nothing was declared broken' during medical checks, the 20-year-old was still in pain on Sunday morning.

The Motegi pole qualifier was declared unfit to ride following a further medical examination.

The Spaniard is just two points behind future team-mate Brad Binder in the battle for fifth and top non-Ducati rider in the world championship.

Acosta has five days to recover before opening practice for the Thai MotoGP at Buriram.

