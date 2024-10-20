Pedro Acosta to miss the Australian MotoGP race

Pedro Acosta has been declared unfit for Sunday’s Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island.

The GASGAS Tech3 rookie suffered a nasty highside from eleventh place with 3 laps to go and landed heavily on his left shoulder.

'Although nothing was declared broken' during medical checks, the 20-year-old was still in pain on Sunday morning.

The Motegi pole qualifier was declared unfit to ride following a further medical examination.

The Spaniard is just two points behind future team-mate Brad Binder in the battle for fifth and top non-Ducati rider in the world championship.

Acosta has five days to recover before opening practice for the Thai MotoGP at Buriram.