2024 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Warm-up Results

Warm-up results from the Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island, round 17 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.

Marc Marquez, Bastianini, Bagnaia, 2024 Australian MotoGP
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)1'27.812s6/7348k
2Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.047s6/7353k
3Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.228s7/7351k
4Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.270s4/7350k
5Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.276s7/7345k
6Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.303s7/7342k
7Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.307s7/7345k
8Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.337s5/7342k
9Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.513s7/7344k
10Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.621s6/7343k
11Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.839s7/7344k
12Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+0.842s6/7345k
13Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.843s7/7344k
14Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+0.981s7/7343k
15Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+1.025s7/7338k
16Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+1.041s7/7343k
17Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+1.044s6/7338k
18Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.102s5/7342k
19Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.291s7/7343k
20Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+2.473s5/7332k
21Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+2.546s6/7346k

Marc Marquez leads Francesco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini in morning warm-up for the 2024 Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island.

Sprint winner and title leader Jorge Martin was fourth, ahead of KTM's local star Jack Miller and Fabio di Giannantonio.

Pedro Acosta has been declared unfit due to a shoulder injury on Saturday.

Marco Bezzecchi tried out the long lap loop, after being penalised for Saturday's Sprint collision with Maverick Vinales.

Due to the absence of any MotoGP data for the new Phillip Island surface, Michelin is offering a third rear tyre option this weekend.

“For the front we will have the same compounds (soft, medium and hard) as in 2023, but for the rear, we are offering three options instead of the usual two,” said Michelin’s Piero Taramasso.

“We will have the soft compound, with its usual internal structure, but also two tyres with medium and hard compounds, which benefit from a reinforced construction that we already saw at the end of September in Mandalika.”

The soft rear is the medium compound from last year's event, picked by most riders for the (Saturday) grand prix.

Miguel Oliveira continues to be sidelined by fractures to his right wrist in Mandalika and is replaced at Trackhouse by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.

Ducati Lenovo, currently 167-points ahead of Pramac, can clinch their fourth MotoGP teams’ title if they leave Australia at least 198 points ahead.
 

