2024 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Warm-up Results

Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 1'27.812s 6/7 348k 2 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.047s 6/7 353k 3 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.228s 7/7 351k 4 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.270s 4/7 350k 5 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.276s 7/7 345k 6 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.303s 7/7 342k 7 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.307s 7/7 345k 8 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.337s 5/7 342k 9 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.513s 7/7 344k 10 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.621s 6/7 343k 11 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.839s 7/7 344k 12 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +0.842s 6/7 345k 13 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.843s 7/7 344k 14 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.981s 7/7 343k 15 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) +1.025s 7/7 338k 16 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +1.041s 7/7 343k 17 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.044s 6/7 338k 18 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.102s 5/7 342k 19 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.291s 7/7 343k 20 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +2.473s 5/7 332k 21 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +2.546s 6/7 346k

* Rookie

Marc Marquez leads Francesco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini in morning warm-up for the 2024 Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island.

Sprint winner and title leader Jorge Martin was fourth, ahead of KTM's local star Jack Miller and Fabio di Giannantonio.

Pedro Acosta has been declared unfit due to a shoulder injury on Saturday.

Marco Bezzecchi tried out the long lap loop, after being penalised for Saturday's Sprint collision with Maverick Vinales.

Due to the absence of any MotoGP data for the new Phillip Island surface, Michelin is offering a third rear tyre option this weekend.

“For the front we will have the same compounds (soft, medium and hard) as in 2023, but for the rear, we are offering three options instead of the usual two,” said Michelin’s Piero Taramasso.

“We will have the soft compound, with its usual internal structure, but also two tyres with medium and hard compounds, which benefit from a reinforced construction that we already saw at the end of September in Mandalika.”

The soft rear is the medium compound from last year's event, picked by most riders for the (Saturday) grand prix.

Miguel Oliveira continues to be sidelined by fractures to his right wrist in Mandalika and is replaced at Trackhouse by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.

Ducati Lenovo, currently 167-points ahead of Pramac, can clinch their fourth MotoGP teams’ title if they leave Australia at least 198 points ahead.

