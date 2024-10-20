2024 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Warm-up Results
Warm-up results from the Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island, round 17 (of 20) in the 2024 world championship.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|1'27.812s
|6/7
|348k
|2
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.047s
|6/7
|353k
|3
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.228s
|7/7
|351k
|4
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.270s
|4/7
|350k
|5
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.276s
|7/7
|345k
|6
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.303s
|7/7
|342k
|7
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.307s
|7/7
|345k
|8
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.337s
|5/7
|342k
|9
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.513s
|7/7
|344k
|10
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.621s
|6/7
|343k
|11
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.839s
|7/7
|344k
|12
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+0.842s
|6/7
|345k
|13
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.843s
|7/7
|344k
|14
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.981s
|7/7
|343k
|15
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.025s
|7/7
|338k
|16
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+1.041s
|7/7
|343k
|17
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.044s
|6/7
|338k
|18
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.102s
|5/7
|342k
|19
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.291s
|7/7
|343k
|20
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+2.473s
|5/7
|332k
|21
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+2.546s
|6/7
|346k
* Rookie
Marc Marquez leads Francesco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini in morning warm-up for the 2024 Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island.
Sprint winner and title leader Jorge Martin was fourth, ahead of KTM's local star Jack Miller and Fabio di Giannantonio.
Pedro Acosta has been declared unfit due to a shoulder injury on Saturday.
Marco Bezzecchi tried out the long lap loop, after being penalised for Saturday's Sprint collision with Maverick Vinales.
Due to the absence of any MotoGP data for the new Phillip Island surface, Michelin is offering a third rear tyre option this weekend.
“For the front we will have the same compounds (soft, medium and hard) as in 2023, but for the rear, we are offering three options instead of the usual two,” said Michelin’s Piero Taramasso.
“We will have the soft compound, with its usual internal structure, but also two tyres with medium and hard compounds, which benefit from a reinforced construction that we already saw at the end of September in Mandalika.”
The soft rear is the medium compound from last year's event, picked by most riders for the (Saturday) grand prix.
Miguel Oliveira continues to be sidelined by fractures to his right wrist in Mandalika and is replaced at Trackhouse by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.
Ducati Lenovo, currently 167-points ahead of Pramac, can clinch their fourth MotoGP teams’ title if they leave Australia at least 198 points ahead.