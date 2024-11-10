Ducati justified in Marc Marquez choice after “expensive, impossible” situation

"Practically impossible to maintain" situation analysed

Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez

Ducati could not keep all of their star MotoGP riders and are justified in picking Marc Marquez, it is claimed.

Marquez will be promoted from Gresini into the factory Ducati team for 2025, significantly meaning he will profit from better machinery.

Although he has won grands prix on a year-old Desmosedici this season, Marquez will have identical equipment and support to Pecco Bagnaia next year when he dreams of winning another title.

But although Marquez’s future is secured, Ducati will lose Enea Bastianini to KTM, Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi to Aprilia, and their Pramac satellite team to Yamaha.

But ex-MotoGP team boss Livio Suppo told MOW Mag there is logic to Ducati’s decision-making: "Of course.

“If you are in the situation of Ducati, in which you have the best bike and practically all the strongest riders to ride it, it becomes very difficult.

“Because it is practically impossible to maintain, even only on an economic level.

“Consider that they arrived at this situation starting with young guys who were cheap, but the more they win the more expensive they cost..

“You can't give millions of euros to four riders. So they had to make choices.

“It was normal that they would not go on forever like this.

“Evidently Gigi Dall’Igna preferred Martin to go to the competition, not Marquez.”

Ducati developed Martin, Bezzecchi and Bastianini into the premier class race winners and title contenders that they have become.

But the desire of each rider to benefit from factory support has led to their exit.

Choosing Marquez goes against Ducati’s philosophy of raising up-and-coming youngsters but his brilliant victories this season made it clear why he was selected.

The 2025 grid will be notably different because Ducati’s presence will reduce from eight bikes to six, as Pramac join Yamaha.

And there will be only three factory Ducatis (Bagnaia, Marquez and VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio) rather than the four that compete this year.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
1h ago
Red Bull warned it’s “too soon” to pick one “hyped” driver option
Franco Colapinto
Franco Colapinto
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Jorge Lorenzo: Ducati “didn’t even offer me €1m when contracts were worth €12m”
Jorge Lorenzo
Jorge Lorenzo
F1
News
3h ago
Ted Kravitz explains thrill of driving Alpine F1 car before their shock podiums
Alpine
Alpine
RR
News
3h ago
Michael Dunlop: “I work 9-5; I’m the only person winning without factory help”
Michael Dunlop
Michael Dunlop
F1
News
5h ago
Internal disagreement claim over Sergio Perez, temporary replacement suggested
Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez

More News

MotoGP
News
5h ago
Valentino Rossi on Pedro Acosta: “You hurt yourself more in MotoGP”
Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi
F1
News
8h ago
Jos Verstappen blasts “negative journalists and drivers from England”
Max and Jos Verstappen
Max and Jos Verstappen
MotoGP
News
8h ago
Ducati justified in Marc Marquez choice after “expensive, impossible” situation
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
F1
News
21h ago
Mercedes ready "to turn the page" as Lewis Hamilton exits edges closer
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP
News
21h ago
Jorge Martin’s brutally honest take on leaving MotoGP’s top bike behind
Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin