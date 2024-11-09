The MotoGP rider who describes why Moto2 is harder

Fabio Quartararo insists Moto2 can be more difficult than MotoGP.

The 2021 premier class champion has had a somewhat unique journey to success because he never particularly shone in the junior classes.

Quartararo was 10th and 13th in Moto3, then 13th (with Pons Racing) and 10th (with Speed Up Racing) in his two seasons as a Moto2 rider.

But he then won the MotoGP championship on a Yamaha at the third attempt.

"Moto2 in my opinion is the most difficult category of all,” he told Motosprint.

“When I competed there were different riding styles and it was difficult to adapt, while in MotoGP there is only one style and you have to follow that path.

“It was easier for me to get used to MotoGP than Moto2: the brakes were a problem at times, but in general it was like that."

‘Certainties do not exist’

Yamaha’s decline began in Quartararo’s title defence season, midway through 2022.

He hasn’t won a grand prix in more than two years but committed to Yamaha, earlier this season, on a multi-year deal which reportedly makes him MotoGP’s highest-paid rider.

But when will the Japanese manufacturer return to winning ways?

“Certainties do not exist in these fields,” he said.

“If I think about the Sepang tests and the current situation, the difference is clear, since we know the path to take.

“Changing the mentality of the Japanese engineers is not trivial, but for example on Friday at Misano 1 we had an hour-long meeting, which is an important signal.

“First of all, he began to change his mentality, and to follow the bike.

“Growing in terms of the chassis is a significant novelty for us. The initial goal is to be in Q2 more often, which changes your life over the course of a weekend."