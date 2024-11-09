Jorge Martin’s brutally honest take on leaving MotoGP’s top bike behind

Jorge Martin’s move to Aprilia in 2025 means he will leave behind MotoGP’s best bike.

The Ducati GP24 - the machinery of the two riders from the factory and Pramac teams - has proved to be a step ahead of even the year-old version which Marc Marquez rides.

But Martin will join Aprilia next year which means a major change of manufacturer.

He was questioned about his true feelings on leaving MotoGP’s best bike to someone else.

“Or not. We don't know that,” he replied to AS.

“In the end we don't know this and I want to think about this year and go race by race.

“After [Barcelona] I will think about next year.

“I don't know what I'm going to find. I don't know if it will be very good or very bad, so I'll think about it when I have to think about it.”

Martin was asked if he’d ever reconsidered his decision to quit Ducati.

“No. Never. Not at all,” he insisted.

“I have not reconsidered that nor am I going to reconsider it.

“In the end, there are situations in life where you have to make decisions and this was one.

2I have followed my dream and I hope to fulfil it.”

Ducati initially appeared set to reward Pramac’s Martin with their 2025 factory ride, but U-turned to select Marquez instead.

Martin - who missed out on the coveted red bike for a third time - immediately penned a deal to become a factory Aprilia rider next year.

He was asked whether his swift choice was due to his spite for Ducati’s rejection.

“I don't have to say anything,” he claimed.

“Everyone who thinks what they want. I am very calm with my decision.”

Martin could yet take the #1 plate to Ducati’s rival Italian manufacturer.

He will be replacing his good friend Aleix Espargaro at Aprilia.

The MotoGP landscape will be hugely different in 2025 when Pecco Bagnaia and Marquez form a formidable - but potentially volatile - factory Ducati line-up.

Ducati will have six riders, reduced from eight. And three factory bikes, reduced from four.