How to watch Thailand MotoGP live

This is how to watch the Thailand MotoGP on October 25-27, including ways to get a free live stream. We’ve also listed the Thailand MotoGP start times below.

There are just three rounds remaining in the 2024 season as we head to Thailand.

Jorge Martin has a 20-point lead at the top of the standings ahead of Pecco Bagnaia.

But it is Marc Marquez who arrives in brilliant form. Will Marquez have a crucial say in the title fight?

THAILAND MOTOGP START TIMES (UK)

Friday October 25

4.45am - Free Practice 1

9am - Practice

Saturday October 26

4.10am - Practice 2

4.50am - Qualifying

9am - Sprint race

Sunday October 27

9am - Thailand MotoGP

HOW TO WATCH THAILAND MOTOGP 2024 FROM ANYWHERE

If you’re currently abroad or not in the same country as the TV streaming service you’re trying to use, you probably won’t be able to watch the Thailand MotoGP because of geo-blocking, a technology that broadcasters use to restricts certain content to specific parts of the world. However, you can dodge geo-blocks by using a VPN, and ExpressVPN is one of the best.

ExpressVPN is an easy to use VPN that lets you change your IP address, making it look like you’re in a completely different country. It also encrypts your internet traffic to protect your privacy. It’s compatible with most streaming devices including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, and Android and Apple mobiles. HOW TO WATCH THAILAND MOTOGP FOR FREE ONLINE The Austrian broadcasters ORF or Servus have free Thailand MotoGP coverage, which you can live stream on their of streaming platforms - ORF TVthek for ORF or Servus TV for Servus. Just bear in mind that the commentary will be in German, and you may need to create a free account in order to tune in. Belgian broadcaster RTBF also has free coverage of the Thailand MotoGP, only with French commentary. You can live stream RTBF on RTBF Auvio.

HOW TO WATCH LIVE STREAM OF THAILAND MOTOGP

Subscribe to MotoGP Video Pass for a live stream.

It is the official platform run by MotoGP and offers live and on demand access to every race, including historic races.

Every session - from practice to qualifying to the sprint races to the grands prix - of every round are available here.

There is also lots of other exclusive content to enjoy.

MotoGP Video Pass costs €199.99 (£170.97) for an annual subscription, or €29.99 (£25.64) for a monthly subscription.

HOW TO WATCH 2024 THAILAND MOTOGP IN THE UK

TNT Sports is showing every session of the Thailand MotoGP in the UK across Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

With a TNT subscription, you’ll be able to watch the Thailand MotoGP.

TNT Sports can be purchased for £30.99 - which gets you all four of its channels plus Discovery+. You can watch on TV, mobile, tablet or consoles.

You can sign up for a 30-day free trial for TNT Sports with the Discovery Plus Premium bundle on Amazon Prime.

HOW TO WATCH FREE HIGHLIGHTS OF 2024 THAILAND MOTOGP

ITVX shows free highlights of MotoGP.

MotoGP's official website and YouTube channel will also post free highlights.

HOW TO WATCH 2024 THAILAND MOTOGP IN THE US

TNT Sports has exclusive rights to the Thailand MotoGP in the US. Every race will be broadcast on their truTV channel. Streaming is available via Max.

SlingTV is also the place to go for streaming.

HOW TO WATCH 2024 THAILAND MOTOGP IN AUSTRALIA

The MotoGP broadcaster in Australia is Kayo Sports or Foxtel Go. Coverage of the Thailand MotoGP can be found here.