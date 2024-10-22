How to watch Thailand MotoGP live

Information below on how to watch the 2024 Thailand MotoGP, including timings and schedule

Johann Zarco
Johann Zarco

This is how to watch the Thailand MotoGP on October 25-27, including ways to get a free live stream. We’ve also listed the Thailand MotoGP start times below.

There are just three rounds remaining in the 2024 season as we head to Thailand.

Jorge Martin has a 20-point lead at the top of the standings ahead of Pecco Bagnaia.

But it is Marc Marquez who arrives in brilliant form. Will Marquez have a crucial say in the title fight?

THAILAND MOTOGP START TIMES (UK)

Friday October 25
4.45am - Free Practice 1
9am - Practice

Saturday October 26
4.10am - Practice 2
4.50am - Qualifying
9am - Sprint race

Sunday October 27
9am - Thailand MotoGP

HOW TO WATCH THAILAND MOTOGP 2024 FROM ANYWHERE

If you’re currently abroad or not in the same country as the TV streaming service you’re trying to use, you probably won’t be able to watch the Thailand MotoGP because of geo-blocking, a technology that broadcasters use to restricts certain content to specific parts of the world. However, you can dodge geo-blocks by using a VPN, and ExpressVPN is one of the best.

ExpressVPN is offering all customers an extra three months free if they take out the 12-month plan (a saving of 49%) and a 30-day money-back guarantee so they can try it risk-free

ExpressVPN is an easy to use VPN that lets you change your IP address, making it look like you’re in a completely different country. It also encrypts your internet traffic to protect your privacy.

It’s compatible with most streaming devices including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, and Android and Apple mobiles.

HOW TO WATCH THAILAND MOTOGP FOR FREE ONLINE

The Austrian broadcasters ORF or Servus have free Thailand MotoGP coverage, which you can live stream on their of streaming platforms - ORF TVthek for ORF or Servus TV for Servus. Just bear in mind that the commentary will be in German, and you may need to create a free account in order to tune in.

Belgian broadcaster RTBF also has free coverage of the Thailand MotoGP, only with French commentary. You can live stream RTBF on RTBF Auvio.

HOW TO WATCH LIVE STREAM OF THAILAND MOTOGP

Subscribe to MotoGP Video Pass for a live stream.

It is the official platform run by MotoGP and offers live and on demand access to every race, including historic races.

Every session - from practice to qualifying to the sprint races to the grands prix - of every round are available here.

There is also lots of other exclusive content to enjoy.

MotoGP Video Pass costs €199.99 (£170.97) for an annual subscription, or €29.99 (£25.64) for a monthly subscription.

HOW TO WATCH 2024 THAILAND MOTOGP IN THE UK

TNT Sports is showing every session of the Thailand MotoGP in the UK across Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

With a TNT subscription, you’ll be able to watch the Thailand MotoGP.

TNT Sports can be purchased for £30.99 - which gets you all four of its channels plus Discovery+. You can watch on TV, mobile, tablet or consoles.

You can sign up for a 30-day free trial for TNT Sports with the Discovery Plus Premium bundle on Amazon Prime.

HOW TO WATCH FREE HIGHLIGHTS OF 2024 THAILAND MOTOGP

ITVX shows free highlights of MotoGP.

MotoGP's official website and YouTube channel will also post free highlights.

HOW TO WATCH 2024 THAILAND MOTOGP IN THE US

TNT Sports has exclusive rights to the Thailand MotoGP in the US. Every race will be broadcast on their truTV channel. Streaming is available via Max.

SlingTV is also the place to go for streaming.

HOW TO WATCH 2024 THAILAND MOTOGP IN AUSTRALIA

The MotoGP broadcaster in Australia is Kayo Sports or Foxtel Go. Coverage of the Thailand MotoGP can be found here.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
16m ago
Honda line up British replacement for Repsol
Luca Marini
Luca Marini
WSBK
Results
1h ago
2024 Jerez World Superbike Test Results: Day 1
Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Casey Stoner blames MotoGP aero for huge Australian Grand Prix crash
Casey Stoner, 2023 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Casey Stoner, 2023 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
1h ago
How to watch F1 Mexico City Grand Prix live
F1
F1
MotoGP
News
1h ago
How to watch Thailand MotoGP live
Johann Zarco
Johann Zarco

More News

RR
News
2h ago
Big clue emerges over Davey Todd's new team for 2025
Davey Todd
Davey Todd
F1
News
2h ago
George Russell says “that’s the beast we’re dealing with” amid Mercedes headache
Hamilton, Russell
Hamilton, Russell
WSBK
News
2h ago
Tommy Bridewell “disappointed” after crashing twice in WSBK wildcard
Tommy Bridewell
Tommy Bridewell
WSBK
News
2h ago
Philipp Oettl confirms 2025 ride after losing WSBK place
Philipp Oettl
Philipp Oettl
F1
News
3h ago
Toto Wolff criticises “outrageous” Red Bull bib device
Toto Wolff
Toto Wolff