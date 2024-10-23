Gigi Dall’Igna’s verdict on Marc Marquez’s “awesome” comeback victory

Gigi Dall’Igna has praised Marc Marquez for his brilliant Australian MotoGP win.

The Gresini rider fell from second to 13th after a bizarre start - an insect hit his visor, and when he removed his tear-off it got stuck under his bike, creating wheel-spin.

But Marquez roared back to overtake pole-sitter Jorge Martin for his third grand prix win on a Ducati.

It was further justification for Ducati boss Dall’Igna’s decision to pick Marquez ahead of Martin for next season’s factory ride.

Dall’Igna analysed the Australian MotoGP: “Sixteenth win of the season! Six of our bikes in the top 6 positions: another historic first to celebrate together. Another wonderful opportunity to thank all those who make up the great Ducati Corse family.

“An awesome Marc Marquez bags his third 2024 success to reaffirm, as if needed, that he is very much there, back at the top of MotoGP.

“And he does it in his inimitable way following an unbelievable comeback that took him immediately, and with disarming authority, close to the leaders and then on to the nail biting duel with Martin.

“A true masterpiece on a track most congenial to him. He went ‘wild’, as he does when he can scent victory, sparing himself nothing. Irrepressible.

“But the true measure of his strength, his specific weight, is all in his having immediately recovered from a very unlucky start, imposing himself over everything and everyone as the ‘winner-takes-all’.

“Even over a Martin who, truth be told, had undoubtedly more to lose than Marquez.

“Still, Jorge tried to prevail, with great merit but not at all costs; he got off to a good start and stayed there at the front until the last laps, not backing down when it was time to engage in a gripping fight with Marc, but giving due consideration, after having given everything, to the possibility of gaining points that were most important.

“Fast and with the right maturity, he thus moves up to +20 on Pecco.

“A Pecco who experienced a rather lacklustre weekend, always missing something on a track that is hostile to him: having never really found a feeling with either bike or track.

“Everything was also conditioned by Friday’s weather. Conditions that prevented him from carrying out tests that had been planned to optimise set-up on a track characterised by new tarmac, and to metabolise the automatisms he needs to best express himself.

“He raced defensively putting his all into it, fighting with the leaders as long as he could and then gradually losing ground, especially in the last part of the race.

“But it is precisely in these situations that the traits of a fighter come to the fore, of one who manages to limit the damage even when everything seems to conjure against him.

“He did very well, seizing an important podium: even though more could really not have been done, he still wanted to have his say, he was there with the frontrunners ready to challenge for it.

“Special kudos to [Fabio di Giannantonio’s] great race, may it also bode well for what he has to face. An excellent performance, starting from the 12th grid position, he closed with a promising 4th place.

“In the leading group of contenders, fast and tenacious, with a better qualification, who can say... I remember him here last year with his first podium in premier class.

“Just enough time to muse on the race in Australia, and it’s already time to think of the Thai tarmac: another page to be written, anticipating a finale to be savoured.

“Come on, Ducati!”