Honda line up British replacement for Repsol

Honda will reportedly bring in Castrol when they split from Repsol next season.

Motorsport report that Honda are nearing the significant sponsorship deal.

Castrol will not be a title sponsor in 2025, however.

Castrol, a British oil company, is already a partner of the LCR Honda MotoGP team. This alliance will remain into 2025.

Honda will lose Repsol, a Spanish oil company, as their title sponsor at the end of this season.

it will bring a 30-year partnership to an end, and signal the end of an incredible period of success.

Repsol and Honda were synonoymous with the manufacturer's best days in MotoGP, particularly Marc Marquez's championships.

Together, Repsol and Honda won 15 riders' titles.

But when Marquez quit Honda a year ago, Repsol's commitment to sponsoring the manufacturer decreased.

This season, the MotoGP team are running with Repsol's presence decreased on their bikes.

Their split has long since been confirmed but the introduction of Castrol in 2025 would be a major step in a new direction for Honda's factory team.

Their riders next season will again be Joan Mir and Luca Marini.

New technical director Romano Albesiano, and test rider Aleix Espargaro, will arrive to aid the struggling project.