Joan Mir: Australian MotoGP “was a nightmare”

“I struggled during all the race with some unexpected problem…”

Joan Mir was feeling positive before the Australian MotoGP, but ultimately crashed out after suffering with an “unexpected” problem from the start.

While Mir’s Repsol Honda teammate Luca Marini left Australia feeling as though the work he and his team had been doing from the beginning of the year is finally paying off, such positivity was absent in the summary of the race from Mir.

“It was a nightmare,” Mir told MotoGP.com after crashing out of the Australian Grand Prix with two laps to go.

“I didn’t understand what really happened, honestly. I struggled during all the race with some unexpected problem that I didn’t have during all the weekend.

“It’s these days that you don’t know what to say, because I was optimistic, in the Warm Up my feelings were a lot better, and we work a bit on the details for the race. “

Mir said that it was a vibration that made his race so difficult, and one that is difficult to solve because he appears to be the only Honda rider who suffered from it in Australia.

“Then, in the race, I was not able to ride. I was having a huge amount of vibration on the bike.

“We don’t really understand from where we have the vibration, because it seems like I’m the only one and this is very difficult.

“We will try to understand, this is the only thing that I can say: we will try to understand, we will work, and we will not give up.”

