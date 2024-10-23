Toprak Razgatlioglu wants MotoGP; “not interested in a deal like Marc Marquez’s”

Toprak Razgatlioglu wants to move into MotoGP in 2026 - but won’t accept a contract like Marc Marquez this year.

Marquez left his long-time factory Honda contract to sign for Ducati satellite team Gresini this year, prioritising the machinery - a decision which has ultimately earned him a promotion into the official team next year.

But World Superbike champion Razgatlioglu wants a MotoGP factory contract immediately when he intends to switch championships.

“In 2026 we would like to go to MotoGP, that is our goal,” his manager Kenan Sofuoglu told GPOne.

“We will evaluate all the opportunities on the table.

“Should we not find the right proposal we may stay here in this championship.

“At the moment BMW is our priority but we still don’t know what will happen after 2025.

“We have to see what is on the table and then we will see what to do.

“We want a factory package and a contract with the factory as, for example, works in Pramc with Jorge Martin.

“We are not interested in a deal like Marc Marquez’s with Gresini.

“I say that because Marc has great support and strength behind him, while we in Turkey have no sponsorship, let alone weight in terms of support.”

Razgatlioglu won the WSBK this season after swapping Yamaha for BMW.

Last year, he tested a Yamaha MotoGP bike but it never led to a change of championships. He has since left the Japanese brand.

Razgatlioglu’s talent in WSBK will have every MotoGP manufacturer keeping an eye on his availability.

The 2025 MotoGP rider line-up is much-changed, with the Pramac satellite team changing Ducati for Yamaha.

How the land will lie in 2026, when Razgatlioglu plans to move across, remains to be seen.