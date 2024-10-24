Enea Bastianini without Ducati team orders at Thai MotoGP: “I have to do the maximum”

“I can reach the third position in the championship and I want to try to do it.”

Enea Bastianini, 2024 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Enea Bastianini, 2024 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Enea Bastianini has third place in the MotoGP World Championship in his sights with three rounds to go in the 2024 season.

Entering the Thai Grand Prix this weekend, after which there will be only two rounds remaining, Bastianini is 14 points behind Marc Marquez after the Gresini Ducati rider’s victory in Australia one week ago.

Bastianini was only 13th in Thailand last year, but his physical condition in the Asian races following his crash in Barcelona last summer mean that 2023 is not an accurate source of information on which to judge where the Italian might find himself in this year’s edition of the Buriram race.

“The potential, we have to check,” Bastianini said ahead of the Thai Grand Prix.

“Last year, I suffered a lot, and we have to check better, with more support now. My physical condition during last year wasn’t so good during this period, but now I’m confident to improve and to do something more this year.

“We have seen that it’s very important the Friday, and tomorrow will be and important day for me. But, I’m ready.”

On the one hand, Bastianini’s equation for the rest of the season is simple, as he explained: “Probably, if I have more race wins I am third in the championship.”

However, the position of Bastianini’s factory Ducati teammate, Francesco Bagnaia, in the championship (currently Bagnaia is in second place in the riders’ standings, 20 points behind Jorge Martin) means that he could be called on by the Ducati Lenovo Team to help Bagnaia to his third straight MotoGP title.

Bastianini, though, says he’s had “Nothing,” in the way of team orders from Ducati ahead of this weekend’s Thai race.

Thinking about the upcoming races in Sepang and Valencia, Bastianini also had a simple perspective.

“Well, Sepang is one of my favourite tracks,” he said. “We know that, and also in the past I was fast there.

“Valencia, it’s not my favourite track, that one. Here [Buriram], I don’t know. I’m without expectations for this Grand Prix.

“I have to do the maximum, this is true, because I can reach the third position in the championship and I want to try to do it.”

Also complicating Bastianini’s view of this weekend is the story of his Australian Grand Prix.

At Phillip Island last weekend, Bastianini finished third in the Sprint, but was only fifth in the Grand Prix, 13 seconds off the win.

After the race, Bastianini complained of a poor feeling with the front end of his Desmosedici GP24 which, even four days on, he is still unable to explain.

“We have to speak now about this,” Bastianini said on Thursday in Thailand.

“I don’t know more than the Sunday of Phillip Island, and it’s important to understand what happened.

“But, it has been strange because the bike was the same as the morning, and in the morning my feeling was so nice.

“For the race, it was totally different, like as if I was without traction. This was a bit strange.”

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
28m ago
Brad Binder: KTM MotoGP project “continues as normal” amid PMG woes
Brad Binder, KTM Factory Racing, 2024 Australian MotoGP
Brad Binder, KTM Factory Racing, 2024 Australian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
WSBK
News
1h ago
Axel Bassani: “Bimota did a really good job” on WorldSBK “bike of a new era”
Axel Bassani, 2024 WorldSBK Jerez Test. Credit: WorldSBK.
Axel Bassani, 2024 WorldSBK Jerez Test. Credit: WorldSBK.
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Fabio Di Giannantonio outlines MotoGP season-ending surgery date
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Ducati, 2024 Thai MotoGP
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Ducati, 2024 Thai MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Augusto Fernandez ‘never’ comfortable on carbon fibre chassis
Augusto Fernandez, 2024 Australian MotoGP
Augusto Fernandez, 2024 Australian MotoGP
WSBK
News
2h ago
Alvaro Bautista changes “my approach to riding the bike” in Jerez WorldSBK test
Alvaro Bautista, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alvaro Bautista, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

More News

MotoGP
News
3h ago
Marc Marquez says Bagnaia/Martin “just suffering” in MotoGP title fight
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2024 Thailand MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2024 Thailand MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Iannone comeback gets approval from leading MotoGP riders: “It will be nice”
Andrea Iannone, GoEleven Ducati, WSBK Jerez 2025
Andrea Iannone, GoEleven Ducati, WSBK Jerez 2025
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Alex Rins to re-try ‘automatic’ Yamaha ride-height device at Thai MotoGP
Alex Rins
Alex Rins
MotoGP
News
4h ago
“A nice surprise”: Raul Fernandez on riding MotoGP bike without wings
Raul Fernandez, without wings, 2024 Australian MotoGP
Raul Fernandez, without wings, 2024 Australian MotoGP
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Enea Bastianini without Ducati team orders at Thai MotoGP: “I have to do the maximum”
Enea Bastianini, 2024 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Enea Bastianini, 2024 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose