Marc Marquez says Bagnaia/Martin “just suffering” in MotoGP title fight

Marc Marquez says Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin will not be “enjoying” this moment of the 2024 MotoGP title battle and will be “just suffering”.

Ahead of this weekend’s Thailand Grand Prix, Martin leads Bagnaia by 20 points.

With just three rounds left including Thailand, the outcome of the world title could be decided as early as next week’s Malaysian GP depending on what happens at Buriram.

Marquez won the last of his six premier class titles to date in Thailand in 2019 and knows from experience just what both Bagnaia and Martin will be going through right now.

“Of course, it’s not an easy situation for both of them and, a long time ago, I remember what you can feel when you are in that position,” he said on Thursday in Thailand.

“You are not enjoying it, you are just suffering, because you know in three races you will know if you are world champion or not.

“Apart from that, they are in a good shape, they are super-fast.

“Of course, Martin has this small advantage. Pecco maybe needs to take a little more risk to recover that advantage, but Pecco already knows how to win a championship, he’s two-time world champion.

“And Martin has his opportunities, so let’s see.”

Marquez took five points off of Martin last time out in Australia after beating him in a thrilling late duel at Phillip Island, with the Gresini rider being seen as one who could have an indirect influence on the outcome of the championship.

He says he hasn’t had any conversations with Ducati about how he manages this situation, but notes that he “cannot control” how he could influence the title battle with his own race results.

“Of course, I mean I have enough experience to try to manage the situation,” he added.

“But in the end, even if it’s fighting for the world championship or it’s fighting with another rider, you never try an overtake thinking you will hit the other.

“Always you try to avoid this. But as we saw in Australia, if I need to try to be strong and believe in my potential I will do it.

“I am fighting for that third place in the championship, that is not the first place but for me is important.

“So, I will try my best, of course always trying to take care, but as we did with all the riders in another situation.

“You never want to hit another rider, but sometimes you cannot control it.

“Even in 2015 I was not in the middle and I took points ‘theoretically’ from somebody. You cannot control, I will give my 100%.”