Iannone comeback gets approval from leading MotoGP riders: “It will be nice”

The leading MotoGP riders in the 2024 championship have given their nod of approval to the strengthening rumours that Andrea Iannone will make a comeback with VR46 in Malaysia.

With Fabio Di Giannantonio ending his season at the conclusion of this weekend’s Thailand Grand Prix in order to have surgery on the shoulder he dislocated in Austria, reports have been swirling that Iannone is close to being chosen as his replacement for at least Malaysia.

Iannone raced in MotoGP between 2013 and 2019 for the likes of Ducati, Suzuki and Aprilia, before being served a four-year ban for doping, which was retroactively put into place from the 2019 Malaysian GP weekend.

With his ban expiring in time for the 2024 racing season, Iannone secured a World Superbike seat with GoEleven Ducati and managed a victory at Aragon.

The news of Iannone’s possible comeback has stirred up controversy as a result of being found guilty of doping with a banned anabolic steroid.

But championship leader Jorge Martin says he will be happy to see the 2016 Austrian GP winner back in action.

“Well, for me, I mean it’s good to see him back on a MotoGP after what he went through,” Martin said, referencing the doping ban handed down to Iannone after he failed to present a legitimate case defence.

“Then he went to Superbikes, he won a race. He is demonstrating at a good level.

“I remember at the World Ducati Week he was one second faster than me.

“So, maybe he’s still fast and let’s see if he is still able to ride. But I think it’s a good opportunity to say to the people he is still strong.”

Several names have been linked to the VR46 Ducati replacement role, one of them being 2024 WSBK runner-up Nicolo Bulega.

Bulega, who used to be part of the VR46 Academy, would be Francesco Bagnaia’s choice, though the world champion believes Iannone “will take it as a fun moment”.

“I hoped to see Bulega on this bike because I think when you have a possibility to try a MotoGP bike you have to take it,” he said.

“I think Iannone will enjoy it a lot with us. Surely Malaysia is not an easy track to be at riding.

“We saw last season [Alvaro] Bautista what he did. But I think he will enjoy. He already knows what a MotoGP bike is and he will take it as a fun moment.”

Bautista made a wildcard appearance at the Malaysian GP last year as a prize for winning the WSBK crown, but injury meant he struggled to 17th in the main race.

Marc Marquez, who enjoyed good battles with Iannone in Moto2, added: “For me it will be nice to see Iannone there because I had a nice fight.

“Of course it’s super difficult in one race straight away in MotoGP and four years later be fast.

“Maybe he’s a superman and he can do it, because he has a very good talent. But it will be nice and I think the approach is like a present.”