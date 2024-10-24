Francesco Bagnaia unfazed by MotoGP standings: “20 points is not a huge gap”

Francesco Bagnaia is unfazed by his 20-point deficit to Jorge Martin in the 2024 MotoGP championship standings as that is “not a huge gap” anymore.

After finishing third behind Martin last weekend in Australia, the latter has been able to open out a 20-point advantage over Bagnaia with three rounds remaining beginning with the Thai Grand Prix.

Depending on how the Buriram weekend plays out, with last year’s Thai GP being one of the Pramac rider’s strongest rounds of the year, Martin could go to Malaysia next week with his first opportunity to win the 2024 title.

But Bagnaia - who closed down a 91-point deficit to win the 2022 championship - doesn’t see his current 20-point gap as being a problem in the modern sprint era.

“It’s different,” he began when asked about being the chaser in the standings on Thursday at Buriram.

“Three years ago, two years ago when you were arriving three races to go with 20 points it was more critical than right now where every weekend you can take 12 points more.

“So, it’s a bit different. It’s like we are seeing: it’s easy to gain a lot, lose a lot.

“So, three years ago it was different and right now 20 points is not a huge gap.

“But in any case, it’s 20 points and I have to gain. If you want to win you have to do something more.”

He added: “I feel like the same as always. It’s the fourth season in a row that I am fighting for the championship.

“It’s true that in 2021 I lost it with three races to go, and in the last two seasons I was always behind or in front.

“So, for me the strategy is the same, so preparing the weekend well.

“The pressure is the same being the leader or the hunter; it’s the risk that changes a bit. But I think I will do it in the same way like always.”

Looking ahead to a crucial Thai GP, Martin said: “Well, for sure I’m happy that I’m still battling for this championship.

“I’m in a good moment, we came from Indonesia, Japan and Australia that were all really, really good.

“Australia was really good. I wanted to win but it was really difficult. I’m confident for this race.

“For sure it will be really hot, really difficult. I think both Marc and Pecco will be really strong. So, I think it will be a really tough weekend.”