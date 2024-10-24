Brad Binder: KTM MotoGP project “continues as normal” amid PMG woes

Brad Binder comments on recent Pierer Mobility Group changes

Brad Binder, KTM Factory Racing, 2024 Australian MotoGP
Brad Binder, KTM Factory Racing, 2024 Australian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

KTM MotoGP rider Brad Binder says “everything continues as normal” with the project amid the Pierer Mobility Group’s recent board of directors downsizing.

Earlier this week the Austrian firm announced that four of six directors have been removed from its board amid a poor financial outlook for PMG due - according to the company - to the recession in Germany and the high cost of living in the United States of America.

This has led to questions about the racing project at PMG, though it has insisted that its activities will not be affected.

When asked for his thoughts on the matter, Binder said on Thursday ahead of the Thai Grand Prix:  “Well, for me, my understand is everything continues as normal.

“And the only thing I can do is try to win some races.

“Apparently what wins on Sunday sells on Monday. So, that’s my new motivation here and let’s see what happens.”

The financial underperformance of PMG comes off the back of a largely difficult year in MotoGP for the brand, which is yet to win a race in 2024 with three rounds remaining.

While it is second in the constructors’ championship, it is some 326 points shy of runaway winner Ducati in the standings.

In the riders’ table, Binder is its leader in fifth, but is 232 points behind fourth and hasn’t been on the podium since the opening round of the season in Qatar.

He is locked in a tight battle for fifth with KTM rookie Pedro Acosta, who is 11 points adrift of the South African having scored four grand prix podiums this year.

When asked if it was important to beat Acosta in the standings this year, Binder replied: “For me, it’s really simple.

“Well, not just me but my entire team. None of us want to be finishing where we are each weekend.

“We want to be a lot further up the grid and I feel like we need to keep focusing on what we do on the circuit and take advantage of every single lap.

“And if we do that, the results on Saturday and Sunday will be better, and the championship and the rest takes care of itself.

“So, I think really just focus on the job I can do in the present moment and of course if I can do that well the rest will sort itself out.” 

