Brad Binder: “I can’t finish a lap without closing the front”

"When I pushed for a lap time, I kept losing the front"

Brad Binder
Brad Binder

Brad Binder explained his difficulties - and his potential - on Friday at Buriram.

Binder was 11th on the timesheet in Friday practice for the Thailand MotoGP.

Although the KTM rider’s sessions were blighted with one big problem, he can also spot serious gains for Saturday.

“Everything was okay but when I pushed for a lap time, I kept losing the front,” Binder said.

“That was really difficult…

“My ideal lap time is good but I can’t finish a lap without closing the front.

“So, we need to figure something out to make it stick.

“If we can do that, it will make my life easier, for sure.

“Other than that, everything worked. I felt good on the bike.

“The second we put on a new tyre and went for a time attack, it’s difficult not to wash the front.

“We’ve got work to do but, if we solve that issue, we can be really good.”

A thousandth of a second denies Binder

Binder’s best lap left him a thousandth of a second outside of the coveted top 10.

“I made that lap closing the front about three times… it makes it more frustrating,” he said.

“The good thing? If I can put it all together, then I’m fast.

“So it could be worse.

“The hard braking is perfect. But when I get on the edge, I start to roll, and I wash the front.

“That’s what I need to improve.

“We’ve moved things around but we haven’t found the ultimate setting. I need to chat to my team.”

