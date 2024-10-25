Jorge Martin reopens controversy: “They don’t care if they crash…”

Jorge Martin has reopened the debate surrounding Enea Bastianini’s controversial overtake in Misano.

Bastianini swept past Martin on the final lap to win the Emilia-Romagna MotoGP, dealing a major blow to the Pramac rider in the championship run-in.

The stewards deemed it unworthy of punishment but, several weeks later, Martin is still annoyed.

“The Misano move was incorrect. Those five points are mine,” Martin said after Friday practice at the Thailand MotoGP.

“He went off track then hit me completely out of the corner.”

Last week in Australia, Martin lost out on victory as Marc Marquez overtook him.

“Marc’s move was aggressive, for sure,” Martin assessed. “But he didn’t touch me so I feel like it’s okay.

“He played his cards and did an amazing race.”

Martin has a mere 20-point advantage at the top of the MotoGP championship from second-placed Pecco Bagnaia.

Including this weekend in Thailand, only three rounds remain.

Martin admits there could be an impact made by Bastianini or Marquez, whose own hopes of the title have vanished.

“From my position it’s difficult if you race with somebody like Enea or Marc,” he said.

“It’s difficult to beat them because they have almost nothing to lose.

“So they don’t care if they crash.”

'I was nervous'

Marquez was fastest on Friday in Thailand - he led Martin, Bastianini then Bagnaia.

It means Saturday and Sunday are wide open for the Ducati foursome.

“I am happy to be competitive. This week, I was nervous,” Martin admitted.

“In my mind I was anticipating what was to come.

“But, as soon as I got on the track and it went okay, the ghosts went away.

“Pecco and Marc are also strong so it will be a challenging weekend, but I’m in the fight.”

He said about his practice session: “I felt strong but I went onto the hard compound and it was more difficult.

“Also, it was really used with 22 laps. I struggled to make the same pace.

But I feel okay.

“Here? If I have the chance I will pull away. Nobody will have a chance.

“We will see if we arrive at the last corner with Marc or somebody else.

“All the weekends are decisive. I want to focus on myself. If I have the chance to take points, I will go for it.

“If not, if Pecco is strong, I will try to lose as little as possible.

“I won’t get upset about points. It’s useless. I want to be fast and competitive.”