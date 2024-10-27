Ducati MotoGP riders explain brand’s dominance

The top eight finishers in the Thai MotoGP Sprint were filled by Ducati’s Desmosedici.

Franco Morbidelli leads Fabio Di Giannantonio, Marco Bezzecchi, 2024 MotoGP Thai Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Franco Morbidelli leads Fabio Di Giannantonio, Marco Bezzecchi, 2024…
© Gold & Goose

For the first time in its history, Ducati locked out the top eight positions in a MotoGP ‘race’ in the Thailand Sprint.

Since Sprint results aren’t counted among official statistics as ‘races’, Ducati’s latest milestone is only half-true, but it nonetheless remains a fact that not a single one of its motorcycles was beaten by one of another brand on Saturday in Thailand.

The final two of the Ducatis over the line were the VR46 duo of Marco Bezzecchi, and Fabio Di Giannantonio.

Bezzecchi was the seventh of the eight Ducatis to lock out the top eight positions in the Sprint. His theory on why the Bologna brand was able to achieve such a feat in Thailand was quite simple.

“The bike is very quick,” he said.

“The GP24 bike here is really fast, but also our bike [GP23] here is fast, through the season has been fast.

“So, they work very well. I never tried other bikes, so I can’t judge or make a comparison. For sure the bike is competitive, you can see from the result.”

Bezzecchi’s teammate, Fabio Di Giannantonio, was more clear about what he thinks is the key to Ducati’s current dominance of MotoGP.

“I think the bike is really consistent in every condition, and also we make the tyre work in a really proper way,” he said.

“Even when we change the construction the bike is working really good, we don’t feel much change on it, so that’s the main thing.

“Also, in the MotoGP of today, we have not the best bike in one area, but we have a 9/10 bike in every area, and this means the bike is the best bike to compete.”

Di Giannantonio’s 2025 teammate, and Bezzecchi’s 2025 replacement, Franco Morbidelli, had his own fairly straightforward view on why the Ducati — a bike on which he is completing his first season — is so strong.

“It’s the first time it happened this year,” Morbidelli said. “I mean, this is a reflection of a great machine that the Ducati is. GP23, GP24, it doesn’t matter. It’s a great machine.”

