Wet start to Sunday at the 2024 Thai MotoGP

After a dry Friday and Saturday, rain arrived at Buriram on Sunday morning at the Thai MotoGP.

While the rain showers had cleared as of 8am, dense cloud continues to hang over the soaking wet circuit with weather radars predicting more downpours throughout the day.

The ten-minute morning warm-up for the MotoGP class, starting at 10:40am, will thus be crucial in terms of finding a wet set-up.

“We need to have one race [this season] in the rain, no?” Marc Marquez had said after finishing fourth in the Sprint. “But I would prefer the rain in Malaysia!”

Enea Bastianini won the dry Sprint race ahead of title leader Jorge Martin, who now holds a 22-point advantage over Francesco Bagnaia.

The 26-lap Thai grand prix is scheduled to begin at 3pm local time.