Valentino Rossi laughs at Stoner-Marquez joke as he hosts comedy TV show

Valentino Rossi starred on television as the host of a satirical comedy show in Italy.

Rossi was the special guest co-host of GialappaShow - where funny music and impersonations are the name of the game.

And, inevitably, jokes about Casey Stoner and Marc Marquez were made.

After Rossi admitted a pre-race ritual of putting on his left boot before his right, and speaking to his bike, he was asked something awkward.

His co-host demanded to know: "I know that you have given names to your family jewels, is it true that you call one Stoner and the other Marquez?”

Rossi burst out laughing then replied: "You can't say otherwise it doesn't work anymore!"

Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner was among the other stars to be laughed at with an impression.

But the big-name attraction was MotoGP legend Rossi, who remains one of the most popular superstars in Italy.

And even in retirement - even in a light-hearted role that sits outside of his comfort zone - laughs at Stoner and Marquez's expense were permitted...