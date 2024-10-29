Marc Marquez interference? “It’s difficult - I have been involved in the past!”

"If you have the speed, you don’t need team orders…”

Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez

The 2024 MotoGP title fight has mathematically been reduced to two riders, both on Ducatis, but this complicates things for the Italian manufacturer, according to Marc Marquez.

In an interview with British MotoGP broadcaster TNT Sports at last weekend’s Thai Grand Prix, Marquez explained that, because this year’s title fight — like 2023’s — involves two riders who both ride for Ducati (Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin), the situation regarding “team orders” for the Italian brand is more “difficult” than if one of the contenders was a rider from a different manufacturer.

He was quizzed about “getting involved” in deciding the championship, something he has inadvertently done before.

“Of course, it’s difficult - I have been involved in the past,” laughed Marquez.

In 2015 Valentino Rossi failed to win the title, handing it to Jorge Lorenzo, and to this day blames Marquez’s interference.

This weekend MotoGP returns to Sepang, the scene of an infamous Rossi-Lorenzo-Marquez tangle nine years ago.

Marquez has been questioned in recent press conference about “doing favours” for the title duo Bagnaia and Martin but has shrugged off claims that he could have a say.

“In the end, as a rider, you always try to do your 100 per cent, and we see in Phillip Island that, if you have to do a strong move, you will do it,” Marquez, who finished 11th in Thailand after crashing while battling for the lead with Francesco Bagnaia, said.

“But, the position of Ducati is difficult, because two Ducati riders are fighting for the championship. So, if it’s one Ducati rider and the other is a KTM rider, then it’s easy to know what you need to do.”

Marquez said he felt that team orders are only necessary for a rider to win a title if they aren’t the fastest of those in contention.

“But, like this [with two Ducati riders fighting for the title], I think everybody will do their 100 per cent.

“In the end, I say always the same thing: if you have the speed, you don’t need team orders; if you are the fastest one out there, you don’t need team orders.

“So, I think the fastest one will win.”

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
3h ago
Christian Horner’s verdict on Liam Lawson v Sergio Perez skirmish
Christian Horner
Christian Horner
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Marc Marquez interference? “It’s difficult - I have been involved in the past!”
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
F1
News
3h ago
Two F1 engine manufacturers fined by FIA for breaching cost cap
Alpine
Alpine
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Aleix Espargaro: New helmet development “saved my race” in Thai MotoGP
Aleix Espargaro
Aleix Espargaro
F1
News
5h ago
Toto Wolff explains “tremendous hit on the cost cap” and how Mercedes will cope
Toto Wolff
Toto Wolff

More News

RR
News
5h ago
Joe Yeardsley confirms new team for 2025 Isle of Man TT
Joe Yeardsley
Joe Yeardsley
MotoGP
News
6h ago
Honda MotoGP riders explain “positive thing” in RC213V dry issues being mirrored in the wet
Johann Zarco
Johann Zarco
MotoGP
News
7h ago
Marco Bezzecchi frustrated by Ducati GP23 “characteristic”: “I’ve never been fast like last year”
Marco Bezzecchi
Marco Bezzecchi
WSBK
News
7h ago
Blow for BMW and Bimota as weather ruins 2025 test
Bimota
Bimota
F1
News
7h ago
Lando Norris admits: “Sometimes I’ve lost out, not aggressive enough”
Lando Norris
Lando Norris