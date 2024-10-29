Marc Marquez interference? “It’s difficult - I have been involved in the past!”

The 2024 MotoGP title fight has mathematically been reduced to two riders, both on Ducatis, but this complicates things for the Italian manufacturer, according to Marc Marquez.

In an interview with British MotoGP broadcaster TNT Sports at last weekend’s Thai Grand Prix, Marquez explained that, because this year’s title fight — like 2023’s — involves two riders who both ride for Ducati (Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin), the situation regarding “team orders” for the Italian brand is more “difficult” than if one of the contenders was a rider from a different manufacturer.

He was quizzed about “getting involved” in deciding the championship, something he has inadvertently done before.

“Of course, it’s difficult - I have been involved in the past,” laughed Marquez.

In 2015 Valentino Rossi failed to win the title, handing it to Jorge Lorenzo, and to this day blames Marquez’s interference.

This weekend MotoGP returns to Sepang, the scene of an infamous Rossi-Lorenzo-Marquez tangle nine years ago.

Marquez has been questioned in recent press conference about “doing favours” for the title duo Bagnaia and Martin but has shrugged off claims that he could have a say.

“In the end, as a rider, you always try to do your 100 per cent, and we see in Phillip Island that, if you have to do a strong move, you will do it,” Marquez, who finished 11th in Thailand after crashing while battling for the lead with Francesco Bagnaia, said.

“But, the position of Ducati is difficult, because two Ducati riders are fighting for the championship. So, if it’s one Ducati rider and the other is a KTM rider, then it’s easy to know what you need to do.”

Marquez said he felt that team orders are only necessary for a rider to win a title if they aren’t the fastest of those in contention.

“But, like this [with two Ducati riders fighting for the title], I think everybody will do their 100 per cent.

“In the end, I say always the same thing: if you have the speed, you don’t need team orders; if you are the fastest one out there, you don’t need team orders.

“So, I think the fastest one will win.”